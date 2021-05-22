Husband arrested in connection to death of Connecticut mother

Jessica Edwards was reported missing on May 10 and police found her remains after a 12 day search

Loading the player...

The search for a South Windsor mother who has been missing since May 10 has come to a lamentable end.

On Friday, police confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson who has been charged with first degree manslaughter in connection with his wife Jessica Edwards‘ death WFSB reported. Hutchinson is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

Tahj Hutchinson, 22, was charged with first-degree manslaughter. (South Windsor Police)

30-year-old Edwards lived with Hutchinson and their 7 month-old baby in South Windsor, Connecticut. Edwards was last seen by her mother and sister who she visited in East Hartford on Mother’s Day, the Hartford Courant reported.

The next day, Edwards, who was a Manchester Community College student, did not show up to one of her classes and was reported missing by family members.

Read More: NY woman killed at vigil for friend who was fatally shot hours before

Hutchinson told South Windsor police that his wife left their home around 7 a.m. on May 10 with an unknown person, but police later found out that was not true, according to the CT Post.

Data from Hutchinson’s own cell phone led police to where Edwards’ body was found in what they described as a wooded area near Hockanum River Linear Park off of East Hartford’s Chipper Drive.

Police do not know the cause of death and say they are waiting for autopsy results. They also obtained a warrant to search Edwards’ home and three vehicles there.

Jessica Edwards, 30, of South Windsor, Conn. (Credit: South Windsor Police)

“Obviously, there was significant decomposition as a result of being there from the timeframe that we believe she went missing. We’re looking into all that and we’ll have a better idea once the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner provides the autopsy and gives us a cause of death, which is still pending,” said South Windsor Police Department Sgt. Mark Cleverdon.

On Saturday, members of Edwards’ family created a GoFundMe page in an effort to get financial assistance for Edward’s child and funeral expenses. “She was a beautiful soul who was robbed of her life,” the page reads. “Jessica leaves behind a 7 month old baby who will continue to need care. Her family have incurred unexpected expenses including a funeral to pay for. EVERY dollar will help.”

Vigil to Be Held in South Windsor For Jessica Edwards https://t.co/lUlqNPSPep — NBC Connecticut (@NBCConnecticut) May 22, 2021

Read More: Mother of five and her son allegedly killed by victim’s boyfriend

The autopsy will be part of an ongoing investigation to learn more about the cause of Edwards’ death. Edwards’ child is with her grieving family, WFSB reported. South Windsor police have shared condolences to the family and asked the public to come forward with any information they have.

“They miss their daughter, or their sister, greatly. So it’s our obligation as an agency to make time to help them find as much closure as possible,” Cleverdon said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

