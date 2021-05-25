Doja Cat, John Legend sign on to Quincy Jones’ NFT platform

The legendary musician, producer and media mogul has a new project and stars are showing their support



Multi-hyphenate musician Quincy Jones is bringing a new and more environmentally sustainable music platform to the public. On Tuesday, Jones’ new NFT company, OneOf, made the announcement and has already garnered support from Doja Cat, H.E.R. John Legend, Jacob Collier and The Kid Laroi, Variety reports.

On Tuesday, the 88-year-old music legend shared the news on his Instagram account with his signature candor.

“I’m sure y’awl are sick & tired of hearing about NFTs by now because of the environmental impact, exclusive nature of pricing, or whatever else it is you’ve heard on Twitter…but I’m excited to partner with a new platform that is the exact OPPOSITE of all the negative things you may have heard…,” said Jones.

“[OneOf is] environmentally-friendly, artist-friendly, and fan-friendly. Excited for this team to break down barriers in the tech space & bridge the gap between artists & fans in a new way.”

‘NFT’s’ or non-fungible tokens represent the ownership of digital products and assets like songs, photos, videos and artwork. Unlike other NFT platforms, OneOf plans to stand out by offering an affordable and eco-friendly service to its customers. The company says artists using the platform would have a “$0 minting costs,” per Variety.

“I cannot wait to release my first Juicy Drops collection,” rap artist and recent Billboard Music Awards winner Doja Cat said in a statement. “However, I want to be mindful of environmental concerns and accessibility to all of my fans before we go live. Happy to now be working with OneOf, who is addressing both of these issues.”

In addition to the aforementioned artists, Charlie Puth, G-Easy, TLC, Alesso, Aurora, and the estate of Whitney Houston also have plans to partner with the company, and Jones’ gave “big time props” to the musicians in his post.

The company also announced that it will be donating a percentage of the revenues from its music releases to environmental organizations and other causes its artists advocate for, per Variety.

“Blockchain has the ability to democratize ownership and bring economic empowerment to both artists and fans,” said entrepreneur, blockchain technologist, and OneOf co-founder, Lin Dai in a statement.

“We are building a technology company with an artist-first ethos and eco-conscious mission to help introduce hundreds of millions of non-crypto native users to blockchain through easy and exciting use cases such as NFTs.”

