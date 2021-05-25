Love & Hip Hop’s Erica Mena files for divorce from Safaree

The reality TV show couple are expecting a second child but it appears that their marriage is over

It looks like Erica Mena is over her marriage to fellow Love & Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels.

Mena, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, filed for divorce from the entertainer in Atlanta, Georgia’s Fayette County Superior Court on Friday. They wed in 2019 but the issues in their tumultuous relationship have played out publicly, as reported by TMZ.

In the split, Mena is asking for primary physical custody but is willing to share joint legal custody with Samuels of their one-year-old baby girl, Safire. Mena is also requesting child support and exclusive use of their home.

Erica Mena and her estranged husband Safaree (Getty Images)

The couple has not posted to social media as of yet about the split.

Back in February, they brought their grievances to social media. Samuels, who rose to reality TV fame due to his past relationship with rap superstar Nicki Minaj, said marrying Mena was his “biggest” mistake.

In a now-deleted tweet, he said, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again.” Whatever the latest drama is causing a divide between him and his wife, he seemed ready to walk away for good months ago, as reported by theGrio.

“I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb sh*t. Nobody is worth my freedom,” he continued, per Hot 97.

Mena responded to her husband directly in a tweet, writing, “since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person.” She added, “And not just with me but your only daughter!”

Erica Mena attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

In a follow-up tweet, Mena wrote, “out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.”

But despite the fact that she’s in the public eye and on television, her marriage is no one else’s business, Mena said, per theGrio.

In a series of tweets, Mena clapped back at fans who seem to have an interest in how her marriage operates and how she conducts herself. The reality TV star wrote, “I don’t run to y’all about my marriage issues so please save the energy on giving me advice. I know what’s what. I do what’s best. And if I’m not the best version of myself for whatever reason that isn’t fair to my kids. MY KIDS come before every and anything.”

Later, Mena tweeted out to her followers, “ENERGY I will always have: Never has a relationship made me or broke me. RT if this is true for you.”

The native New Yorkers wed on October 7, 2019, in a lavish New York City ceremony, per BET .

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander and Ny Magee

