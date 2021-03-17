Vivica A. Fox accepts Kenya Moore’s apology, ending years-long feud

On 'Watch What Happens Live,' the actress accepted Moore's apology for her behavior when the two competed on 'The Celebrity Apprentice.'

After a years-long feud between the movie star and the reality star, Vivica A. Fox has finally accepted Kenya Moore‘s apology.

Back in 2014, the two women were cast on the NBC reality series, The Celebrity Apprentice. While they were friends before, their relationship quickly turned on the series, with Fox calling Moore a “toxic trick” and Moore saying Fox’s “menopause” was to blame for the actress’ “wild ups and downs.”

The beef between actress Vivica A. Fox (left) and reality TV star Kenya Moore (right) reportedly begun when they competed on “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2015 is said to be over. (Photos by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb and Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)

Recently, Moore revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that had she reached out to their mutual friend, fellow Celebrity Apprentice contestant Claudia Jordan, with an apology for Fox.

“Claudia Jordan told me that she did receive it, and she’s just not ready yet, and I respect that,” Moore told Cohen. “People have to be ready to receive an apology, so I’m hoping that she’ll accept. I really do like Vivica, before any of the drama. I think she’s a great person.”

Now, it seems, Fox is ready to accept Moore’s apology, essentially burying the hatchet after almost eight years.

Fox appeared on Watch What Happens Live Sunday night, and Cohen showed Fox the clip of Moore discussing her apology on the show. After watching it, Fox said, “Kenya is a beautiful woman, and I am ready to let bygones be bygones. She went through Claudia, issued an apology at that time, you know, and I was grateful for that, but at the time, I wasn’t ready.”

The actress also complimented Moore’s new life and outlook. “Now, I love seeing Kenya with her daughter,” said Fox. “Her daughter is so cute. It looks like she has new beef, though, with other people, so Vivica’s good.” She also had nice things to say about Moore’s body after watching the clip, telling Cohen, “Her breasts look great!”

As theGrio previously reported, Moore recently revealed on The Wendy Williams Show that she felt her drama with Fox was “superficial.”

“Vivica and I, before we did Celebrity Apprentice, we were friends,” she told Williams, “and I recently heard her say that I had hurt her, and I had never heard her say that before. As a woman hearing that, it really broke my heart because I do have love for Vivica, and even though we beef, for me, it was superficial.”

She then revealed to Williams that Fox had not been answering her phone calls, but Williams suggested that Moore should apologize at that moment since Fox watches her show.

Moore ended the segment telling the talk-show host, “I have love for Vivica. I think she’s a good person. I think she’s a talented actress, and I am so sorry that I hurt her.”

