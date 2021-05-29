Ja’Bria McCullum, viral ‘Are You Smart’ TikTok star, graduated preschool

Ja'Bria's parents posted celebratory videos and photos on social media

Ja’Bria McCullum, 5, who captured the hearts of millions on TikTok with her godbrother La’Ron Hines in his popular trivia series called “Are You Smarter Than a Preschooler?” has graduated from preschool.

On Friday, Ja’Bria’s parents posted celebratory videos and photos of the viral star for her 83k followers.

“Off to kindergarten I go!! #yesssssss #preschool #yesiamsmart,” the caption said. “Don’t worry. I will still be at my same school making videos for you guys.”

In a video posted on Instagram, Ja’Bria walked down a red carpet alongside her classmates decked out in a cap, gown and a graduate collar with the caption, “So yesterday went a little something like this…@kidsruslearningcenterms #yessssssssss…pictures coming next!!!”

Commenters shared their excitement for the viral darling’s milestone. Donshea Hopkins commented, “Congratulations queen! 🥰🖤,” while Stylish Stephanie said, “Yassssssss!!! Our Sassy Queen is going to Kindergarten!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉”

On Friday, Hines decided to have a special graduation ceremony of his own with Ja’Bria and Laurie.

“Listen, so these kids decided to have graduation while I was gone. You know what? That’s okay! Cause we’re going to have a graduation ceremony right now,” Hines said as he gave out diplomas.

When asked during the viral trivia series if she is smart, Ja’Bria is known for confidently answering, “Yes!” In October, she appeared on the Tamron Hall Show with her godbrother. When Tamron Hall asked the then 4-year-old if she’d like to replace her one day, she replied, “Yes ma’am!”

She was recently profiled in ESSENCE‘s Girls United site where she was coined “the internet’s favorite 5-year-old.”

Hines, Ja’Bria, and her classmates appeared during the 2021 Golden Globes in February where Hines asked the preschoolers movie and TV-related questions.

“What is Ozark?” Hines asked.

“Ozark is the cookie monster to the cookie jar,” Ja’Bria responded.

Hines, who was living in Los Angeles, moved back home during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and began spending his time at the Kids R Us Learning Center in Brookhaven, Mississippi. Hines said his mother, Katrina Hines, encouraged him to film his now-viral videos with the preschoolers.

“She said, ‘It would be so funny if you got the kids involved,’” he told TODAY in March. “She was right. Everybody had a good time and that first video really took off. My TikTok really started blowing up. I had a following before, but nothing like I do now.”

