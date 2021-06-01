Mo’Nique doubles down on bonnet comments after backlash from fans

The controversial comedienne says she still loves fans who wanted to 'cancel' her based on her viral video

Mo’Nique has responded to the mixed reaction she received over her criticism of Black women wearing hair bonnets and scarves in public.

“I’ve been seeing it not just at the airport. I’ve been seeing it at the store, at the mall… When did we lose our pride in representing ourselves? When did we slip away of let me make sure I’m presentable when I leave my home?” the Oscar-winning Precious actress stated in an Instagram video she posted over the weekend.

“All I’m saying is could you please comb your hair?,” Mo added. “I’m not saying you don’t have pride but the representation that you’re showing someone will have to ask you to know if you have it. It’s not to get a man … it is just your representation of you, my sweet babies.”

She also noted that “if you look like you don’t give a damn, how you gonna be treated?” and warned, “if I see you in the streets, in the airport, in the Walmart and you got a bonnet on, and you got slippers on and you looking like what the f—, auntie gon’ tap you and say ‘hey baby girl, show what you’re worth.’”

While several of Mo’s fans agreed, others said she was out-of-pocket for policing Black women.

Per UK Metro, one user replied, “I get what you’re saying. This was a big thing in my family. From my Great-great-grandmother to my mother, they always made sure that they were presentable, when they went outside. And they told us, to always have on clean underwear when we go out. You never know what might happen!”

Another added, “I was always taught come out presentable and that’s what I teach.”

One critic wrote, “This was such a disappointment. Imagine women growing up watching you be loud, curse, grab your crotch and make heinous jokes just for you to turn around and police women for wearing a bonnet?”

Another user said: ‘I hear you auntie but respectfully, I’m over people policing black women. I have yet to see think pieces or anyone make a video about men wearing du rags, gym shorts, white beater and Nike sandals with tube socks out in public.”

Mo’Nique addressed the heat in a follow-up video posted on her Instagram account that she captioned, “UNAPOLOGETIC.”

“There were two people in my life that, had I taken a different attitude, I could have felt like they was rubbing me wrong, but I’m glad I took the attitude of appreciation and gratitude because they tapped me, and that was Patti LaBelle and Margaret Avery,” Mo began her video response to the backlash.

“Patti had to tap me one night when we were getting ready to do a show and I was in my feelings over some s— and that woman had to come tap me and tell me to get myself together. And she didn’t tell me with lollipop kisses and pancakes with syrup all over it. She told me what I really needed to hear. And I was grateful for that-that night because it impacted my life,” she continued.

Mo’Nique went on to say how “grateful” she was when Avery called her dressing one night to praise her hard work and encourage her to lose weight.

“I’m glad those two women loved me enough that they would go out of their way to talk to me in a way that aunties, mamas, big sisters talk to their little sisters, nieces, grandbabies, daughters,” said Mo’Nique. “I was grateful for that because it allowed me to think about things differently. Never once did I think those women were trying to be offensive,” she added, referring to Patti and Margaret’s advice as “nothing but love.”

“So for you babies that have taken offsenie to what I said, I’m okay with that. I’m okay with ya’ll being in your feelings about it, ‘cause when you love somebody for real, I know y’all will get over that. And when y’all say, ‘we will cancel yo ass,’ well, they’ve tried that, and I’m still here.”

Mo’Nique concluded her message by reminding fans and social media followers that despite any backlash, she loves the Black community. Peep her full response via the IG clip above.

