Swizz Beatz clarifies comments after saying Justin Timberlake took from Black culture

Beatz went on Instagram Live with Timbaland to break down their recent battle

Loading the player...

After his epic Verzuz rematch with Timbaland, Swizz Beatz clarified his recent comments which implied that Justin Timberlake took from Black culture.

As theGrio previously reported, Verzuz co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland took to the Verzuz stage with an official rematch on Sunday night. Featuring many of their great hits, the battle was a celebration of how far they’ve come not only in their careers, but with Verzuz as a major music platform.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Justin Timberlake and Timbaland perform onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame )

After Timberland played the hit songs “Sexyback” and “Cry Me a River” during the Verzuz, Swizz Beatz said, “He gotta admit that he loves the Black culture and he gotta be on this stage…you took from the Black culture, you give to the Black culture! Come to Verzuz and be a part of the Black culture!”

Read More: Swizz Beatz gifts Timbaland with Aaliyah, Missy Elliott jacket during ‘Verzuz’

Both Swizz Beatz and Timbaland went live on Instagram Tuesday, however, and Beatz clarified what he meant by his comments and even invited Timberlake, one of Timbaland’s most frequent collaborators, to join the Verzuz stage in the future.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 07: Swizz Beats performs at Swizz Beatz x American Express: Women in Art at Dream South Beach on December 07, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

During the live, Timbaland told Beatz, “But uh…you did go a little hard on my brother JT, though,” referring to his comments on Sunday.

Beatz responded by saying he had to because of how good the songs were during the battle. Beatz explained, “Look man, I had to go hard,” Swizz said. “You heard how them songs were sounding on that stage? It was like JT was in the building. I was like, ‘Man!’”

“You know it’s hip hop,” he continued. “And I was just having fun. I don’t got no problem with JT, I don’t got no problem with nobody. We just having fun. It’s called Verzuz. You know, we doing our thing. Shoutout to JT. We can’t wait to get you on stage having fun cause you deserve it too.”

Read More: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz on future of Verzuz: ‘Expect more greatness’

Check out Beatz and Timberland addressing the Timberlake comments on Instagram Live, below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

