Swizz Beatz clarifies comments after saying Justin Timberlake took from Black culture
Beatz went on Instagram Live with Timbaland to break down their recent battle
After his epic Verzuz rematch with Timbaland, Swizz Beatz clarified his recent comments which implied that Justin Timberlake took from Black culture.
As theGrio previously reported, Verzuz co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland took to the Verzuz stage with an official rematch on Sunday night. Featuring many of their great hits, the battle was a celebration of how far they’ve come not only in their careers, but with Verzuz as a major music platform.
After Timberland played the hit songs “Sexyback” and “Cry Me a River” during the Verzuz, Swizz Beatz said, “He gotta admit that he loves the Black culture and he gotta be on this stage…you took from the Black culture, you give to the Black culture! Come to Verzuz and be a part of the Black culture!”
Both Swizz Beatz and Timbaland went live on Instagram Tuesday, however, and Beatz clarified what he meant by his comments and even invited Timberlake, one of Timbaland’s most frequent collaborators, to join the Verzuz stage in the future.
During the live, Timbaland told Beatz, “But uh…you did go a little hard on my brother JT, though,” referring to his comments on Sunday.
Beatz responded by saying he had to because of how good the songs were during the battle. Beatz explained, “Look man, I had to go hard,” Swizz said. “You heard how them songs were sounding on that stage? It was like JT was in the building. I was like, ‘Man!’”
“You know it’s hip hop,” he continued. “And I was just having fun. I don’t got no problem with JT, I don’t got no problem with nobody. We just having fun. It’s called Verzuz. You know, we doing our thing. Shoutout to JT. We can’t wait to get you on stage having fun cause you deserve it too.”
Check out Beatz and Timberland addressing the Timberlake comments on Instagram Live, below:
