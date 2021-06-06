Felled UK slave trader statue displayed; city mulls its fate

The bronze likeness of Edward Colston was pulled from its pedestal and dumped in Bristol harbor a year ago

Loading the player...

A statue of a 17th-century slave trader that was toppled during anti-racism protests in the English city of Bristol is being displayed in a museum, where visitors will be asked to help decide its fate.

The bronze likeness of Edward Colston was pulled from its pedestal and dumped in Bristol harbor a year ago, sparking a nationwide debate about which historical figures deserve commemoration and about Britain’s slave-trading history. City workers hauled the statue out of the water and have kept it in storage ever since.

The battered, paint-splattered statue went on public display Friday at Bristol’s M Shed museum alongside placards from the June 7, 2020 protest. It will be on show until Sept. 5, and visitors will be asked to complete a survey about “what happened that day and what you think should happen next,” the museum said.

A view of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which was toppled during a protest on June 7, 2020 on display at the M Shed as part of the preview of ‘The Colston statue: What next?’, in Bristol, England, Thursday June 3, 2021. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Responses will go to the We Are Bristol History Commission, which was set up after the protest. Options include removing the statue from public view, creating a museum or exhibition about the trans-Atlantic slave trade and restoring the statue to its plinth in the center of the city.

READ MORE: Statue of Black protester replaces toppled UK slave trader

Some Bristolians have criticized toppling the statue as an act of historical vandalism, while others welcomed the removal of a stain on their community.

“We’re using this opportunity to find out what local people think because we have to live in this city together,” commission member Shawn Sobers, an associate professor at the University of the West of England, said.

“This display isn’t trying to be from an idealistic position or from an ideological position and celebrating or commiserating. It’s trying to be balanced,” Sobers added.

A view of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which was toppled during a protest on June 7, 2020 on display at the M Shed as part of the preview of ‘The Colston statue: What next?’, in Bristol, England, Thursday June 3, 2021. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

The statue’s felling was part of a worldwide reckoning with racism and slavery sparked by the death of a Black American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May 2020.

READ MORE: Black adviser quits UK government in wake of racism report

Colston was a 17th-century trader who made a fortune transporting enslaved Africans across the Atlantic Ocean to the Americas on Bristol-based ships. His money funded schools and charities in Bristol, and his name adorned streets, schools and major buildings in the city 120 miles southwest of London. Many have been either renamed or made the subject of ongoing debate.

Bristol went on to become Britain’s biggest port for slave ships during the early 18th century. Ships based in the city transported at least half a million Africans into slavery before Britain outlawed the slave trade in 1807.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

