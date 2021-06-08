‘Madea Homecoming’ with Tyler Perry to premiere on Netflix

Perry is set to play Madea once again, despite officially retiring the beloved character after 'A Madea Family Funeral' in 2019

It’s official: Madea is back for another adventure. According to an official press release, Tyler Perry‘s A Madea Homecoming is set to drop on Netflix and will feature the return of the beloved character.

Madea is officially coming out of retirement. While Tyler Perry announced he would be hanging up his iconic Madea costume for good in 2019, it seems he is already itching to get back into it with a new Netflix film. The multi-hyphenate media mogul is set to star as Madea again in Netflix’s upcoming film, A Madea Homecoming, which will also be written and directed by Perry.

The forthcoming installment is the 12th official film in the Madea franchise. While there is no official release date just yet, it has been confirmed that the film is set to drop on the streaming service in 2022.

A Madea Homecoming is set to film entirely at Tyler Perry Studios and will be produced by Will Areu and Mark Swinton. This news comes after Perry’s other collaboration with Netflix, A Fall From Grace, which dropped on the streamer last year. The film was a smash hit for the service, with it being seen by over 39 million households in its first month alone.

There’s more to come from the mogul and Netflix, as well. The release also teases his next collaboration, the film A Jazzman’s Blues which he is also writing, directing, and producing. Starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, “the film unravels forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.”

Unveiled in 2019, the state-of-the-art Tyler Perry Studios is the first-ever Black-owned studio. A true dream realized, Perry shared at the time of its unveiling, “When I came here in 1992, I came with a dream…I’m looking at everything I’ve dreamed and more to come to pass. It just reminds me. I just thought this was the Promised Land and that sign reminded me of that every time I pass it. The studio is a reminder as well.”

15 years after the premiere of Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Tyler Perry opened up to the Hollywood Reporter in 2019 on saying farewell (at the time) to Madea.

As theGrio previously reported, he told the outlet at the A Madea Family Funeral premiere, “I don’t want to be her age playing her, so it was time to shut it down and move on.” He shared at the time that he’s “got some other things I want to do, and in this next 50, I’m going to do something different.”

