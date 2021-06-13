Cedric the Entertainer claps back at Katt Williams’ stolen joke accusations: ‘That joke has roots’

“I’ve had jokes stolen, I’ve had similar premises to others as well, but that joke has DNA yrs old specifically from Me. Cigarette hanging from the lip and all," Cedric the Entertainer says

Cedric The Entertainer has responded to Katt Williams’ claims that the famed comic stole one of his jokes and used it during the Kings of Comedy tour.

Ced took to Instagram on Friday to deny the accusations.

“To all my people hitting me about the @kattwilliams commentary, I say no sir!” he wrote in the caption of a clip of him addressing the controversy. “That joke has roots, tied into so many other of my jokes….To know me is know (sic) most of my jokes a very similar animated, characters acted out sense of humor.”

He continued by saying, “I’ve had jokes stolen, I’ve had similar premises to others as well, but that joke has DNA yrs old specifically from Me. Cigarette hanging from the lip and all.”

Peep Cedric’s entire response to the allegations via the Instagram clip below.

In case you missed it, Williams recently argued in an interview with The Morning Hustle that Cedric’s joke about having to park a large spaceship Cadillac was his own.

“Well, when it initially happened to me, it crushed me just because the comedian was already bigger and more famous than me and he took my closing joke and made it his closing joke on Kings of Comedy,” Williams said. “The reason it hit so bad was that I was in the theater. I paid my money to go see Kings of Comedy and to see my joke being there and not me was about as disrespectful as it gets in our craft and I took it really personally with Cedric The Entertainer at that time.

“Now, since then, I’ve done enough work with 10 comedy specials. You either have to write your own jokes or you’re telling a variation of my joke, whether you acknowledge it or not,” Williams added.

He noted that as comedians, you’re either “originally creating or you are borrowing bits and pieces.”

Williams said he has a “reputation in this industry that if you steal my joke, you’re gonna be missing a tooth or two … I don’t play like that.”

Check out the joke in question from Cedric via the clip below.

Meanwhile, Williams is speaking out about cancel culture in the comedy world, theGrio previously reported.

“At the end of the day, there’s no cancel culture, cancellation doesn’t have its own culture,” Williams said in a viral interview reposted on Twitter.

He’s spoken out multiple times on various platforms, sharing his perspective on comedians evolving with the times.

During an interview on Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, the hosts asked Williams about the current state of comedy in regards to cancel culture and people feeling like they can’t be their true selves on stage.

“Most people that are complaining about not having anything to say didn’t have anything to say in those years when they could say whatever they wanted to, they didn’t make it there either,” Williams responded.

“I don’t want to call somebody something that I shouldn’t call them when if I would have known that, I would have found something else to call them,” Williams told the hosts. “Nobody likes the speed limit but it’s there for a reason.”

I love Katt Williams answer to cancel culture pic.twitter.com/T27nH7RsyN — Zach 🌍 (@NAACPYOUNGBOY) June 4, 2021

The clip on Twitter of Williams sharing his perspective reached more than 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

“It’s done for the reasons it’s done for and it helped who it helped,” Williams said of the cancel culture movement. “If all that’s going to happen is we have to be more sensitive in the way that we talk, isn’t that what we would want anyway.”

—TheGrio writer Hannah Joy contributed to this report.

