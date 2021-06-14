Bernie Mac’s daughter says these 2 actors should play comedian in biopic

The project was recently announced at the 2021 Tribeca Festival.

Je’Niece McCullough, the daughter of the late legendary comedian Bernie Mac, has made it very clear who she thinks should portray her father in a film.

McCullough spoke to TMZ and told the publication her thoughts on the upcoming biopic about his life. John Legend‘s production company, Get Lifted, and Mac’s estate will head the project.

McCullough told the publication she is often asked who should play her father, so she already had a couple of names in mind, including A-lister Aldis Hodge and YouTube star Mark Phillips.

Hodge, the 34- year old Onslow County, NC, native, is known for his roles in Leverage and Hidden Figures. He will also play Hawkman in the upcoming superhero film Black Adam.

The actor also has a couple of biopic roles under his belt. He played NFL legend Jim Brown in One Night in Miami and MC Ren in Straight Outta Compton.

During an interview with the Screenrant back in January, Hodge spoke on the dedication it takes to portray a real person.

“Yeah, puts a little pressure, because, in my experience with biopics, you always want to do your best to honor the person you’re portraying,” said the actor in regards to portraying Brown.

To celebrate their life and give them respect with your performance. Because he is alive and because I know he’s going to see it, the pressure there is that I hope that he would say that the performance is good. That he would enjoy it, that he would approve. I still haven’t spoken to him personally about it, but I heard through the grapevine that he’s seen it and that he does approve.”

McCullough said the actor would be a great choice to play Mac as an adult because he has the acting chops and has a similar complexion to her father’s. Twitter agrees with her pick.

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: (U.S. TABS OUT) Bernie Mac appears on stage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios September 10, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

“I loved Bernie Mac…and I have loved Aldis Hodge since his ‘Die Hard’ role. He played my favorite character in ‘Leverage’,” wrote one user.

Another added: “I think Aldis Hodge would be perfect – thought that since I first saw him, that he’d play Bernie Mac very well. He has a similar presence.”

But McCullough adds that she also loves Phillips and that he would also be a great candidate for the role. She said that the YouTuber’s energy reminds her of her father, and Twitter users also agree.

“I like Aldis Hodge but it has to be Mark Phillips. He looks and sounds so much like Bernie Mac,” added a user.

The project details are slim, but McCullough said her mother runs Mac’s estate and would be on board with either actor. In the meantime, social media is jokingly holding its own casting call.

“Internet : Choose between Mark Phillips or Aldis Hodge to play Bernie Mac in a biopic. Me : Mark as young Bernie, Aldis as adult Bernie. Done.”

As previously reported by theGrio, the project was recently announced at the 2021 Tribeca Festival.

“We just partnered with Bernie Mac’s estate to cover Bernie Mac’s story,” Mike Jackson revealed during the notable film festival. Jackson’s news seemed to even surprise Legend, his production partner.

“Look at you breaking news over here,” Legend replied, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jackson called the acquisition a full-circle moment as Legend appeared in one of Mac’s final films, the 2008-hit Soul Men. The artist portrayed Marcus Hooks, a bandmate of Louis Hinds, played by Samuel L. Jackson, and Floyd Henderson, the character Mac portrayed.

Legend recalled that during the making of Soul Men, Mac “truly just got joy from lighting people’s faces up with laughter.”

Additional reporting by theGrio’s Biba Adams

