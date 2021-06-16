Kyrie Irving welcomes first child with partner Marlene Wilkerson

They announced in "Our Pregnancy Journey," an 11-minute clip with images of them throughout the experience.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is celebrating the birth of a son with partner Marlene Wilkerson.

The couple had kept their pregnancy quiet until this week when Wilkerson, the model-YouTube star, announced with a video on her page, The Find Guru, where she regularly posts videos about entrepreneurship and health.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving (left) and model Marlene Wilkerson (right) have a brand new addition to their family. (Photos by Sarah Stier/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Titled “Our Pregnancy Journey,” the 11-minute clip features images of Wilkerson and Irving together throughout the experience and a meditation dedicated to “Black women, Black mamas and Black families,” written by Tiffanny Burns and narrated by Jamarah Amani.

Near the end, the couple is seen in a bathtub then only heard as a baby cries out, and Irving says, “We got you. I got you, baby boy.”

The video does not note when the infant was born or reveal his name.

It also features a “dedication to indigenous women to reclaim their bodies and heal our lineage through sacred natural birth. May you find your way to that inner knowing. May we educate, empower and assist each other through the sacred journey of becoming and being a mother.”

The baby boy is Irving’s second child. He has a daughter, Azurie Elizabeth Irving, born in 2015 with his previous partner, Andrea Wilson.

The video, which has been viewed more than 40,000 times, has garnered hundreds of comments of congratulations.

Irving has been ruled out for Game Five of the Nets’ second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He sustained a right ankle sprain. Both he and teammate James Harden were out during Tuesday’s game, yet the team still secured a win.

Game Six of the series is Thursday night, and it has not been confirmed if Irving or Harden will play.

