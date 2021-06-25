‘The Upshaws’ renewed for season two at Netflix

Mike Epps shared a video on his Instagram page Thursday in which he and other "Upshaws" stars celebrated

Netflix’s hit comedy The Upshaws has been renewed for a second season.

The sitcom about a working-class Black family, starring comic-actor Mike Epps, television veteran Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes, the longtime comedian who’s also an executive producer and co-creator of the series, follows Bennie Upshaw (Epps), his wife Regina (Fields) and their blended family.

The show’s second season will feature six more episodes than the first season for a total of 16.

“We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show back for a second season, and thankful that Netflix saw and felt all the love we got for this wonderful family,” Regina Hicks, The Upshaws co-creator and showrunne, said in a statement, according to Deadline. “Looking forward to bringing more Upshaws’ joy to all who fell in love with them.”

In the half-hour sitcom, Epps’ Bennie is a mechanic in Indianapolis, a well-meaning man making an effort to care for his unconventional family, which includes his gay adult son, young daughters and a son from another relationship.

“Wanda and Regina have created a fresh entry in the tradition of Black sitcoms that’s real, relatable, full of heart and incredibly funny,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix head of comedy. “We’re thrilled to see where they, along with their talented cast, take the Upshaws in the second season.”

The final episode of The Upshaws‘ inaugural season found the clan finally getting to a good place with their challenging dynamic when another young girl shows up at the family home, claiming to be another estranged daughter of Bennie’s.

Epps shared a video on his Instagram page Thursday in which he and other cast members celebrated the news. In the caption, he wrote, “Season 2 on the way!”

The show has a 57% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but 93% of Google reviewers wrote that they liked it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is looking to take a more “refined approach” to its scripted programming. The Upshaws is returning, but the Jamie Foxx-led comedy Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me! was canceled after a single season.

