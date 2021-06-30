Sherri Shepherd on weight loss: ‘Peace makes the weight fall off’

"Started this weight loss journey 8 mos ago, but making other changes in my life helped me lose even more lbs," Shepherd wrote.

Sherri Shepherd is in the best shape of her life and this week took to social media to explain why.

Tuesday, the comedienne and talk show host shared with her Instagram followers how she believes leaving a more emotionally fulfilling and balanced life helped her shed 20lbs even in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic.

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

In the post that shows her proudly displaying her svelte new figure in body-hugging blue, white and orange tie-dye, the 54-year-old who has been working towards a healthier lifestyle for years explained why changing her mindset was what pushed her to shed “even more” excess weight.

“Started this weight loss journey 8 mos ago, but making other changes in my life helped me lose even more lbs…, ” she wrote in her lengthy caption, before listing off what she did specifically.

“Getting consistent sleep, meditation, finding a great therapist to help me unpack hurt… forgiving those who’ve done me harm… more acceptance… less religion & more relationship… discovering that God loves me no matter what (yeah I am freaky and I curse😂), more water, more walking… being thankful, finding my worth… saying no… had to say goodbye to some friends who weren’t good for me,” she noted, before concluding, “Peace makes the weight fall off. What are you doing to find your peace?”

Shepherd then posted a subsequent Instagram video that showed her stripped down without all the glam from the previous post. She shared her thoughts after taking a boxing class.

“My arms feel like rubber, my legs feel like rubber, I want to cry, but I am determined to make it through this class, cause you gotta remember your ‘why.’ Why are you doing this? Why are you trying to lose weight?” she explained to followers, revealing that her son 16-year-old son Jeffrey was her main motivation to keep going.

“That’s my why,” said the devoted mother. “I gotta be here for him.”

Earlier this year, the Emmy-winning actress shared with PEOPLE how the COVID-19 pandemic inspired her to recommit to her fitness journey after “seeing so many people impacted, health-wise.”

“During COVID, I put on weight and realized I needed to get back to the basics again, which was a lifestyle change,” she explained back in April, elaborating that she “challenged myself to take risks and do things that scared me.”

“I walked 3 miles, four times a week, did Zumba in my backyard and I started boxing,” she continued. “Now, I roller skate three times a week and I’m also taking pole dancing lessons, and call myself a pole-dancer-like-ish woman!”

Shepherd also credited the keto diet and intermittent fasting for keeping her eating in check.

“I had already been off sugar for two years; so I then made the difficult decision to give up dairy, pork and beef,” she said. “I love eggs with avocados, onions and peppers and grilled chicken and salads. I love to make kale chips as a snack. I also started cooking my meals, which has made a huge difference because I know exactly what ingredients are in the food I prepare.”

