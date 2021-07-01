Tabitha Brown claps back at Wendy Williams for comments on retiring her husband

The actress and influencer headed over to IGTV directly after Williams' comments about her marriage gained steam on social media.

Tabitha Brown is clapping back with grace. The actress and influencer went to social media to respond to comments made by TV host Wendy Williams on Thursday regarding her husband’s decision to retire.

In a heartwarming YouTube video shared last weekend, Brown shared exciting news with her subscribers. After 15 years as a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, her husband, Chance Brown, was able to turn in his badge due to the incredible success Brown has recently enjoyed.

“When my husband went on this journey, he really felt like he could make a difference and I know that he has in his community. He has done his part. But I also know it’s time for him to dream again,” Brown said in the video.

Williams, however, had a less positive take on the situation.

Williams likened Tabitha Brown’s decision to her own life with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter during Thursday morning’s show.

She told the audience, “I was married to one of those, ‘I make the money!’ and so on and so forth. ‘Go live your dreams! Open a business! Go, go, go!’ See how that turned out…I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment. ‘Live your dream’… They may invest in stuff and lose the money.

“They invest in something else then the money gets swindled or stolen. Then they invest again and he comes home and throws his bag down. She’s like ‘What? What?’ And he’s like, ‘I can’t do this and this is your fault. You’re over here making your money and stuff and had me quit my job.’”

In the video responding to the TV personality, Tabitha Brown prayed and sent love to Williams, all while letting her know that Williams’ situation was and is not the same as hers.

On IGTV, she started her post with a caption that reads, “Good Morning @wendyshow ❤️🙏🏾 Keep God FIRST! This is my word and prayer for @wendyshow and anyone else that doesn’t understand this type of love and support❤️. God bless y’all! #tabithabrown.”

Brown shared in the video, “Wendy, the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I’m so sorry. But listen, let me tell you this. Twenty-three years I’ve been with my husband, broke for a very long time together. Struggled for a very long time together. Succeeded for the last couple of years together.”

She said faith plays an integral part in her relationship and that is the foundation that makes them strong.

“I did every year with him in the LAPD and he did every year with me with rejection and no’s in this entertainment industry,” she shared. “However, God has blessed me…I’ve been praying on this for a very long time and it has now come to pass. That is the power of God. It’s also the power of allowing God to be first in your marriage. That’s how it remains successful, we keep Him first. He is first in our marriage. Not money, not business, not success, but God. He’s first.”

Brown shared a prayer for the recently divorced talk show host to find true love, saying, “I pray that someone will love you enough to see you when you are not well, to see when you need true support, to see you when you need compassion, to see you when you need kindness.

“I pray that somebody loves you enough to sacrifice their life for you. I pray that type of love finds you so that you can understand why I don’t want my husband to put his life on the line anymore, wearing a bulletproof vest if he don’t have to, and if it’s not his desire.”

