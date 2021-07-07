Michael Jackson’s backup singer Judith Hill trends after soulful rendition of national anthem

Hill found herself trending on Twitter after her stirring rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," users saying she "took them to church"

Loading the player...

Michael Jackson‘s backup singer, Judith Hill, found herself trending on Twitter after a soulful rendition of the national anthem during the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

With so many stellar renditions in the history books, “The Star-Spangled Banner” can be a tough song to hit out of the park, especially on a national stage. With her performance still trending on Twitter early Wednesday, however, Hill clearly nailed it when singing the song at the Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks game Tuesday night.

Judith Hill sings the national anthem before the start of Game One of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 6, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

From crying memes to tweets of pure adoration for the vocalist, Hill’s rendition of the anthem is already being hailed as one of the best ever.

Fans went wild on Twitter for Hill’s stirring voice. One user wrote in a tweet, “This is the only national anthem I ever want to hear. I ain’t even paying attention to the words. Judith Hill has a very beautiful voice.”

Another shared similar sentiments, posting, with a picture Hill and the late, great Jackson, “Judith Hill showed up and showed out with that rendition of OUR National Anthem. She was magnificent. Reminded us why a frail Michael Jackson chose her to be one of the vocalists on his “This Is It” concert series.”

Another user wrote, “I thought I’d be watching the #NBAFinals but @Judith_Hill just took me straight to church! WHEW! Let’s go, Sis.”

This is the only national anthem I ever want to hear. I ain't even paying attention to the words. Judith Hill has a very beautiful voice. — Suns Mode Sunna (@ValleySunna) July 7, 2021

Judith Hill showed up and showed out with that rendition of OUR National Anthem. She was magnificent. Reminded us why a frail Michael Jackson chose her to be one of the vocalists on his “This Is It” concert series. pic.twitter.com/hkPss5D7nD — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) July 7, 2021

I thought I'd be watching the #NBAFinals but @Judith_Hill just took me straight to church! WHEW! Let's go, Sis 😍🎶🙌🏾🎤🍬 — Krystle Rich-Bell (@KrystleRich) July 7, 2021

As theGrio previously reported, Hill sang backup for both Jackson and fellow music icon Prince, and a TMZ article unfairly hinted at her being linked to their untimely deaths. She opened up about how that article impacted her with an emotional Instagram video in February.

“I have worn that article like a disease,” she contended at the time. “It has affected my mental health. It keeps me up every night, it has caused me to not trust the world, to stay away — it has caused a rift between me and you and me and the outside world, and I want to move on.”

“Everybody loves a good conspiracy,” Hill continued. “All it takes is for somebody like TMZ to plant a seed, to plant an idea and the whole world will believe it…an article like that can ruin lives.”

She even opened up about threats she received due to the article, saying, “They do exist, they do hurt. I’m a real human being and I have a real heart and it does break … I miss Prince every day. You have no idea.”

Check out Hill’s stirring performance from the NBA Finals below.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!