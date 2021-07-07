Rachel Lindsay to host ‘Extra’ on Snapchat

Lindsay has been a full-time correspondent for 'Extra' since 2020

Rachel Lindsay is on to bigger and better. The former Bachelorette is officially hosting Extra on Snapchat, after already serving as a correspondent on the entertainment news show for a year.

Extra is growing and is bringing Lindsay along with them.

Exclusively on Snapchat, Extra will find a new audience on the popular social media app, with Lindsay in attendance to run down the biggest headlines of the day.

Per the official announcement, Extra will be “bringing snapchatters all the most Extra stories coming out of Hollywood daily with an additional finger on the pulse of what is fresh and trending in young Hollywood and on social media.”

Rachel Lindsay attends a WEtv event for “Love After Lockup” on Dec.11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures, Extra is one of the leading entertainment news shows, covering “the world of entertainment, pop culture, breaking headlines and politics through the lens of celebrities.”

In a statement along with the official press release, Bob Mohler, Senior VP of digital at Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, shared, “Bringing Extra to Snapchat was a no-brainer as it’s one of the most engaging platforms…we look forward to bringing Extra content to Snapchat’s mobile-first audience and continuing to grow our partnership with the platform.”

Lindsay herself took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the exciting news. Sharing a photo of herself with the Snapchat logo, she wrote in the caption, “BIG NEWS!!! Excited to launch @extratv’s new show on Snapchat Discover starting tomorrow, July 7th! Can’t wait to bring snapchatters the most “Extra” stories coming out of Hollywood! Swipe to scan the snapcode and subscribe.”

Lindsay also shared a statement along with the official press release, which reads: “I am very excited to bring Extra to Snapchat and allow a new fan base to keep up with all our pop culture news.”

Extra‘s senior executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey, along with executive producers Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel shared in a joint statement, “We are thrilled to expand our reach and bring Extra’s unique coverage of pop culture and daily entertainment news to Snapchat.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Lindsay joined the team at Extra in 2019 as a special correspondent, becoming a full-time correspondent in 2020.

Her infamous interview with Chris Harrison, former host of The Bachelor franchise was aired on Extra, and since then, she has been moving past the ABC reality franchise.

She also hosts the podcast Higher Learning with Van Lathan for The Ringer.

