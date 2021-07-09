Tiffany Haddish tells Nicolas Cage his role in ‘Face/Off’ gave her ‘first big O’

The comedian credited the movie with helping her achieve sexual pleasure for the first time

Tiffany Haddish has never been one to mince words so it should come as no surprise that she recently shared a story about her “first big O.”

During a recent appearance on NPR‘s It’s Been A Minute series that aired Monday, the 41-year-old actress and comedian chatted about starring alongside Nicolas Cage in an upcoming film and shared a racy anecdote about how watching the A-list actor in the 1997 action movie Face/Off helped her achieve her first orgasm.

After giving a disclaimer that the story “may be inappropriate,” Haddish went on to recall, “I was at the movie theater seeing Face/Off. I was 17-years-old on a date with this guy and nobody else was in the theater really, it was just us in the back of the theater. And we started making out and it was my first time being fiddled with, I would say it like that.”

“And as I was achieving a momentous moment that I had never experienced in my life, I opened my eyes and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes super big,” she continued, before confessing “And that was my first big O.”

Because of the connection between Cage and her sexual awakening, when Haddish found out they would be starring in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent together, the actress felt torn about whether she should share the story with him.

Ultimately though, keeping that big of a secret from the Oscar winner became unbearable and she had to spill the beans.

“It was a debate,” she said. “‘Should I tell Nicolas Cage this? This is inappropriate. I don’t want him to hit me with a sexual harassment [claim], but I gotta tell him.'”

“You could tell he was getting irritated, and I was like, ‘Look, I’m really intimidated by you, and I need to tell you something. I have to tell you this story, man, and once I tell you this story, it’ll be fine,'” Haddish continued.

“… So now I’m standing across from this man with those same big old eyeballs … All I can think about is the guy that I went to the movies with and how we were making out and then that feeling and then how weird I feel in remembering this in front of him,” she explained.

“When I told him, he laughed super hard and he goes, ‘You know, my first wife saw me in a movie and said she was gonna marry me and we ended up getting married,'” she said.

The first wife in question is Patricia Arquette, whom he tied the knot with in 1995. The couple divorced in 2000.

“I said, ‘Yeah, well, I didn’t say that I was going to marry you, nor let you put your fingers anywhere on me, Okay?'” Haddish teased. “‘I’m just letting you know that this is a thought that’s been running through my mind, and it’s keeping me from doing my job.'”

“‘But now that I’ve told you, I think this is going to be just fine,'” Haddish concluded with a laugh.

