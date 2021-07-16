Richard Sherman shown banging on family’s door in security video

Audio of a released 911 call also implied Sherman and some family folk had been involved in a preceding altercation.

More details are emerging about the Wednesday morning arrest of free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman outside Seattle. Video footage shows the 6’3,’’ 205-pound NFL star violently barging on his father-in-law’s front door in Redmond. The footage was acquired and shared by TMZ, but was originally posted by KIMA, a CBS affiliate.

In the video, Sherman can be heard repeatedly screaming the words, “Come through,” while attempting to break the door down. His words were allegedly directed at his father-in-law, Raymond Moss.

Security video footage shows free agent cornerback Richard Sherman violently barging on his door of his father-in-law’s front door in Redmond, Washington before the NFL star’s arrest. (Twitter)

Video of Richard Sherman trying to break down his father in law’s door is terrifying pic.twitter.com/x87cRersQq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 16, 2021

Moss seemingly tried to speak with Sherman from behind the door, but Sherman said he didn’t care what he was saying and demanded that the door be opened, according to TMZ.

“That s*** cute from behind the door,” Sherman continued. “Come through! That s*** real cute,” he can be heard saying.

Eventually, he walked away.

Audio of a 911 call placed by Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, implied that Sherman and members of her family had been involved in an altercation that preceded the events in the video. On the call, she said her husband had been drinking at the time of the incident and had intentions to harm himself.

Audio of Richard Sherman's wife calling 911: She says Richard is drunk & was threatening to kill/hang himself. He was also aggressive & physical.



Later in the call she said Sherman drank 2 bottles – one Vodka and one Hennessy.



Disturbing.



(via KIRO)pic.twitter.com/A9LxTREbsJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 14, 2021

“I need officers to my house now, my husband is drunk and belligerent and threatening to kill himself,” Sherman’s emotional spouse can be heard telling the 911 dispatcher. “He’s being aggressive, he’s wrestling with my uncle, he’s threatening to kill himself, he’s sent text messages to people saying he’s going to hang himself.”

As theGrio previously reported, Sherman, 33, was eventually arrested and booked into the King County Correctional Facility for burglary domestic violence and was denied bail.

Few details about the circumstances leading to his arrest have been publicly revealed, but according to Pro Football Talk, “Typically, the notion of ‘burglary domestic violence’ refers to someone entering or refusing to leave a house or dwelling within the context of a domestic dispute.”

A spokesman for the Redmond Police Department in Washington told ESPN bond is typically denied for suspects arrested for domestic violence until a judge reviews the case.

Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during play in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium last February in Miami. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sherman was released without bail on Thursday but will likely have to answer to criminal charges in the future, according to TMZ.

Sherman is vice president of the NFL Players Association’s executive committee. The group issued a statement Wednesday, saying, “We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

theGrio’s Ny Magee contributed to this report.

