Biz Markie’s wife says Fat Joe called every week for the past year

Tara Hall, Markie's wife, took to TMZ to detail Fat Joe's relationship with the late rapper, even sharing that he offered to pay for funeral services

In a recent report from TMZ, Biz Markie‘s wife confirms that rapper Fat Joe called him every week for the past year.

As theGrio‘s Matthew Allen previously reported, hip-hop legend Biz Markie tragically passed away on July 16 at just 57 years old. Known by many as “The Clown Prince of Hip-Hop,” Markie was known for “incorporating humor in rap,” and for his hit songs like “Just A Friend,” Vapors,” “Nobody Beats The Biz” and “Pickin’ Boogers.” Many celebrities took to social media to honor the late rap icon, including Fat Joe.

Now it seems Fat Joe’s special relationship with Markie has been confirmed by his wife, who recently spoke to TMZ.

Per TMZ‘s report, Tara Hall, Markie’s wife, says that Fat Joe was “always there” for the late rapper, from when he first entered the hospital in June 2020 to the final days of his life. The report reads, “Tara says as soon as Joe heard the news, he was on the phone every single week with her — checking in on Biz, on Tara and the rest of their loved ones to see if they needed anything, and to let them know he was there for them … financially or otherwise.”

“She tells us Joe was literally willing to open his own wallet to whatever Biz’s family needed during his hospital stay — one which was fairly isolated due to COVID-19 regulations that really only allowed Tara to be by her husband’s side, day in and day out,” the report continues. Fat Joe also has offered to cover memorial and funeral costs multiple times, but Hall tells TMZ she turned every offer down, but “appreciates the gesture.”

Fat Joe has been sharing content of Markie almost daily since his tragic passing, posting plenty of old pictures of the two spending time together throughout the years. He wrote in the caption of one of his tribute posts, “Soooooo many beautiful memories with the diabolical one RIP BIZ 💔.”

As theGrio reported, fellow rappers like LL Cool J and Missy Elliott also took to social media to honor the late Markie. Elliott wrote in a tweet, “I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore & whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of Life/Love/& Good Vibes. Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER & you will NEVER be Forgotten. Rest king @BizMarkie.”

I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore😩& whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of Life/Love/& Good Vibes💜 Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER🙌🏾 & you will NEVER be Forgotten🕊💜🙏🏾 Rest king @BizMarkie👑 pic.twitter.com/gCzsdzQtwS — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 17, 2021

