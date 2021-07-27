‘Bachelorette’ contestant ‘disappointed, embarrassed’ about tweets that were misogynistic and insulting to Black women

Andrew Spencer's controversy comes just weeks after old tweets of Justin Glaze's also resurfaced and led to a public apology

Another day, yet another controversy coming out of Bachelor Nation. A Bachelorette contestant says he is, “disappointed and embarrassed” by his past tweets about women.

Recently, every season has revealed an issue with contestants on ABC’s popular The Bachelor franchise.

From last year’s controversy surrounding runner-up Rachael Kirkconnell and past pics of her attending ‘Old South’ parties, to just weeks ago when Justin Glaze of the current season apologized for old tweets about Black women, social media scandals continue to plague the reality series.

Now, contestant Andrew Spencer is apologizing for his actions.

After being eliminated from the competition series last week, Spencer was seen as a possible front-runner for the next Bachelor. That was until his past tweets resurfaced and Spencer was forced to head to Entertainment Tonight to clear the air.

In the tweets, reported by Page Six, Spencer made misogynistic, racially insensitive, and fatphobic comments about women. He made a reference to “fat hoes” in one tweet, laughed at a man for “marrying a Black girl” and wrote “all blondes have little lips,” this, despite also tweeting he wanted to be the “next Bachelor” back in 2014.

Spencer told Entertainment Tonight following the backlash, “That’s just really immature. I own it and I don’t downplay anything about it. I’m really sorry that people had to see that side of me.”

He continued, “Obviously, you don’t want to hide that. That’s a part of my life and I own it, but that’s nowhere near the person I am today. I obviously show that every single day in how I speak. If my mom would’ve saw those tweets, she would’ve whooped my a– for sure.”

He also shared that he was not “raised” that way, sharing that the tweets are, “100% percent not who I am and not who my family raised me to be. [I’m] definitely disappointed and embarrassed about that, but that is 1000% not who I am today.”

In a post after being eliminated from the competition, Spencer wrote about his experience on the series, specifically thanking Katie Thurston, the current Bachelorette.

He wrote, “Thankful to be able to put smiles on faces and share a variety of different feels to you all. I’ve never claimed to be a perfect man nor do i expect to win everyone’s approval. I only seek to touch the hearts of few with my life experiences and joyful love. What you saw is 1000% ME.”

He continued, “Katie thank you for reassuring my belief in love. Your strength as a woman set the tone for 30 men to be open and vulnerable something not easily done for men. And for that it brought the guys in the house closer and some to being really good friends of mine.”

