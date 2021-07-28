DaBaby caves, admits homophobic comments were ‘insensitive’ after backlash

The 29-year-old rapper DaBaby has finally appeared to back off his homophobic stance after pop star Dua Lipa chimed in on the controversy.

Loading the player...

After days of trending for his homophobic comments, rapper DaBaby may have finally caved to public pressure.

DaBaby has appeared to back off his homophobic stance after fellow collaborator and pop star Dua Lipa chimed in on the controversy.

The singer shared in an Instagram story, “I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Dua Lipa and DaBaby (Photo: Getty Images)

The singer added that she was “horrified” by his comments.

Dua Lipa and DaBaby’s song, “Levitating,” has been climbing charts and seemed headed for #1 on the Billboard Top 100 before this weekend’s comments.

Recently, in one more attempt to explain himself, DaBaby tweeted, “I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man march. I told you y’all digested that wrong but I ain’t gone lie I’m impressed. Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black a**…YA NOT.”

The 29-year-old rapper did, however, admit that his now controversial comments at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami were “insensitive.”

“Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody,” he wrote.

DaBaby added, “So my apologies.But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time us “N*GGAS” human too. #GodBless“

DaBaby attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Despite his apparent attempt to apologize, many online weren’t buying it and felt his tweets only demonstrated he learned nothing from the ordeal and slammed the rapper’s attempt to use racism and social injustice to mask his problematic statements.

“Not you using black injustice as a gaslighting tool,” wrote one Twitter user, while another replied, “Straight black men do it ALL the time. They hide behind racism to deflect accountability.”

As theGrio previously reported, during his set Sunday on the last of the three-day music festival, DaBaby told attendees: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p—y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The rapper trended for days over his comments, as well as having a shoe thrown at this head during his performance and bringing out Tory Lanez, accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, right after the female rapper’s set at the same music festival.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!