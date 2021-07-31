Rep. Cori Bush sleeps outside U.S. Capitol in protest of eviction moratorium expiration

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush says that she knows what it's like to be homeless and believes evictions will lead to more deaths as the pandemic surges anew

On Friday, Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush stated that she would sleep outside of the U.S. Capitol building after Congress adjourned without voting to extend the national moratorium on evictions. The moratorium is scheduled to expire on Saturday at midnight.

As reported by ABC News, Congress failed to vote on a bill that would extend the moratorium before the House goes on a six-week recess. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that “Unfortunately, not a single Republican would support” an extension.

Bush wrote a letter to her fellow Democratic colleagues for not forcing a vote before the break.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) speaks with supporters as she spends the night outside the U.S. Capitol on July 31, 2021 in Washington, DC (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

“We cannot in good conscience leave for August recess until the Federal eviction moratorium has been extended,” Bush wrote. “We must do everything possible to protect the nearly 6.2 million households at risk of eviction.”

Bush elected to sleep on the steps of the Capitol building overnight as a protest.

“If Congress does not act now, the fallout of the eviction crisis will undoubtedly set us backwards as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravish our communities — needlessly contributing to more death and suffering,” the freshman Democrat wrote.

Bush, who is candid about her time being homeless, understands the risk that many Americans face amid an ongoing health crisis. CNBC reports that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing cases to rise again and threatens the need for another lockdown.

“I’m a formerly unhoused Congresswoman, and I know that people will die if we let the eviction moratorium expire,” Bush said in a tweet with a screenshot of the letter. “I just sent a letter to every one of my Democratic colleagues telling them we can’t leave until we pass this extension.”

🚨BREAKING: I’m a formerly unhoused Congresswoman, and I know that people will die if we let the eviction moratorium expire.



I just sent a letter to every one of my Democratic colleagues telling them we can’t leave until we pass this extension. pic.twitter.com/xNcFeT9GxJ — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) July 30, 2021

Bush posted a photo of herself on the steps of the Capitol overnight, to show her resolve.

“Many of my Democratic colleagues chose to go on vacation early today rather than staying to vote to keep people in their homes. I’ll be sleeping outside the Capitol tonight. We’ve still got work to do,” she said in a separate tweet.

Many of my Democratic colleagues chose to go on vacation early today rather than staying to vote to keep people in their homes.



I’ll be sleeping outside the Capitol tonight. We’ve still got work to do. pic.twitter.com/9l52lWBM73 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 31, 2021

Throughout the night, Bush posted updates as people started to join her. Among those who came to her aid were Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who posed for a photo with Bush at 1 a.m.

Both Pressley and Omar also tweeted about their overnight stay, as numerous others joined them to sleep on the Capitol steps in solidarity.

It’s 1 AM. Our solidarity is strong and our numbers are growing.



Millions are at risk of being removed from their homes, and a Democratic-controlled government has the power to stop it.



Extend the eviction moratorium now. pic.twitter.com/Rt0LFgViAN — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 31, 2021

At 6:55 a.m. on Saturday, Bush posted another update with a photo of people who joined her, Pressley and Omar overnight.

A sign calling for fighting evictions is set on the ground as Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) spends the night outside the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

Domino’s Pizza boxes can be seen in the photo, along with sleeping bags some protesters brought along.

“We’re still here,” Bush tweeted as she urged Democrats to return to make a vote. Democrats hold a House majority over Republicans.

Good morning. The eviction moratorium expires tonight at midnight.



We could have extended it yesterday, but some Democrats went on vacation instead.



We slept at the Capitol last night to ask them to come back and do their jobs.



Today’s their last chance. We’re still here. pic.twitter.com/vnwIrAokll — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 31, 2021

As of Saturday morning, Congress had not made any headway and the moratorium is expected to end as scheduled.

