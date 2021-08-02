Obama to host COVID-safe 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard

All Obama party guests will be required to undergo COVID testing, and a coordinating medical professional will be onsite.

Let the people who know it tell it: There ain’t no party like a Barack Obama party ’cause a Barack Obama party don’t stop.

This month, the former president will reportedly host a small coterie of family, friends and former staff members at the Obama home on Martha’s Vineyard to celebrate the ex-commander-in-chief’s 60th birthday.

Former President Barack Obama is set to host a small coterie of vaccinated-and-tested family members, friends and former staff at his home on Martha’s Vineyard to raise glasses in celebration of his 60th birthday. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

A source told People that all party guests will be required to undergo COVID testing and that a medical professional will be onsite and coordinating to ensure that the birthday event stays in line with all CDC, state of Massachusetts and area pandemic protocols.

“In lieu of gifts, guests are being asked to consider giving to programs that work to support boys and young men of color and their families here at home in the United States, empower adolescent girls around the world and equip the next generation of emerging community leaders,” the source said, “including the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, the Girls Opportunity Alliance, or the Obama Foundation’s Global Leadership programs.”

The former president and former First Lady Michelle Obama have been vocal advocates for coronavirus vaccines. President Obama was vaccinated in a video alongside other former presidents in March, when he said, “I encourage everyone to get a vaccine as soon as they have an opportunity.”

The Martha’s Vineyard soiree should be a good one. The former First Couple threw numerous memorable events during their time in the White House. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ellen DeGeneres, Sarah Jessica Parker and John Legend were some of the big names in attendance in Washington, D.C. five years ago when then-President Obama turned 55.

The Obama family’s home in Martha’s Vineyard is a breathtaking estate on 29 acres with 7 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. They bought the house in 2019 for nearly $12 million and were known to spend summers on the island, even during their time in the White House.

Just days ago, it was reported that the former president has become a minority owner and strategic partner in NBA Africa. Obama’s investment in the league will be used to support youth and leadership programming for the Obama Foundation across the continent.

Meanwhile, both the invited and uninvited are left wondering who will be spinning the tunes at Obama’s 60th birthday bash. When he released his 38-song summer playlist a few weeks ago, there were some pretty heavy names on it — among them Stevie Wonder, Rihanna, J. Cole, SZA, Bob Marley and more — showcasing his affinity for a wide range of music.

