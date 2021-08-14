Assailant charged after shooting near Detroit youth football game leaves three teens hospitalized

All three victims are expected to survive

A 16-year old male has been charged for shooting three teen males on Sunday, Aug. 8 near a Detroit Police Athletic League football game, police say.

The unnamed shooter has been charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm possession, per a news release from the office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worth.

Per reports, he will not be charged as an adult, rather ​​he has been adult designated.

Shots rang out following an argument between two groups standing near McCabe Field on West Boston Boulevard and Otsego Street in Detroit, police say. The victims were not playing in the game but were gathered nearby the site.

One unnamed 14-year-old and two unnamed 15-year-olds, all Detroit residents, were hit, according to reports. All were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, but are expected to survive.

During a preliminary hearing at the Lincoln Hall of Justice on Saturday, Referee Daniel McGuire of the Third Judicial Circuit of Michigan’s Juvenile Referee Department, set a $50,000/10% bond for the case.

Per a FOX 2 Detroit report, there were 186 homicides from January 1 to July 27, 16 more than at the same time in 2020.

Click On Detroit reported that on Tuesday, August 2, a 20-year-old Detroit man was non-fatally shot in the foot after an attempted carjacking in Port Huron.

Per reports, two men ordered the unnamed 20-year old to get out of the parked car he was sitting in, and one of the attempted carjackers pulled out a handgun when the man in the car refused.

The victim began to drive away, but was hit multiple times, once in the foot, as one of the two men fired the gun at him. The man drove himself to a relative’s house with his wounds, and was quickly transported to McLaren Port Huron Hospital in Detroit.

