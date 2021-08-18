Les Twins collaborate with Hennessy for 2021 V.S Limited Edition

EXCLUSIVE: The self-taught dancers had no doubts that dance would allow them to work with a brand such as Hennessy.

Larry and Laurent Bourgeois, 32, —best known as Les Twins — continue to get new opportunities due to their love of dancing.

Freestyle dancing took Les Twins from the projects in Sarcelles (a town north of Paris) to touring with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, teaching classes worldwide, and even winning shows like NBC’S dance competition series, World of Dance. The twins won first place and the grand prize of $1,000,000.

Now, Les Twins are embarking on a new journey and entering the spirits industry, collaborating with Hennessy for a 2021 V.S Limited Edition.

(Courtesy of Hennessy)

Les Twins x Hennessy included a special immersive virtual experience, which theGrio had the chance to participate in. It allowed us to go on the journey with the Les Twins as they visited the Chateau de Bagnole — the historic Hennessy family estate in Cognac— where they learned about the history and the process of cognac-making.

The experience also incorporated Les Twins’ journey through dance and featured freestyle dance performances that interpreted the six principle stages of cognac making and their experience at Hennessy.

“We had a very urban image of Hennessy because it’s been a part of our orbit ever since we started dancing. Our friends order it in nightclubs, it’s part of street culture, and hip-hop especially. So it was a natural collaboration even if we don’t drink often, personally,” says Les Twins in their Hennessy Very Special Q&A.

(Courtesy of Hennessy)

“You already know the domino effect of when you’re good,” Larry tells theGrio. “When you’re not good and have no job, that’s when you have to question yourself.”

The brothers are known for their dance skills, but they are also music artists and have worked in the fashion industry, making the collaboration very unique. It’s the first time the brand featured performing artists and included fashion and music.

They created a song called “Mirror,” inspired by Hennessy and their French heritage, and were also creative directors for the fashion capsule. They worked with Paris-based fashion designer Stéphane Ashpool to create streetwear pieces that will stand out. The unisex capsule features t-shirts, pants, hoodies, bombers, and accessories.

(Courtesy of Hennessy)

“Time is precious but we’re doing what we love to do,” Larry replied when asked how they make time for all their passions. “None of [the] things that we choose to do [feels like] a job, it’s really not.”

The brothers agree that projects have to feel right and align. ”We never [lie] to [ourselves]. We don’t do things we don’t love,” says Laurent.

Les Twins take pride in being dancers, music artists, models, entrepreneurs. They know martial arts and even starred in the film, (MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL). They urge dancers who want to evolve to not limit themselves because they believe there is no box for dancers.

“Stop thinking that dance starts and stop only where dance is “supposed” to be. Right now, [there] is nothing we don’t know how to do,” says Laurent.

Hennessy V.S 2021 Limited Edition by Les Twins features two bottles designed to represent Laurent or Larry. Each graphic design was digitally captured and represents their signature energy. The packaging also includes a QR that will also grant you access to an immersive experience.

