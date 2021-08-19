Sha’Carri Richardson trolls competitors in upcoming race, debuts new look: ‘Gametime’

The track and field star is set for a major race against other Olympic finalists

Sha’Carri Richardson is here to stay. The track and field star shared a now-viral TikTok in which she declares it’s “Gametime,” while also debuting a brand new look.

Richardson was one of the biggest sports stars to come out of 2021. While left out of the 2021 Olympics after being suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana, the star received massive support from fans and sparked a global conversation around marijuana, women in sports and much more.

Despite the unfortunate outcome, Richardson is looking ahead and is making sure this won’t be the last we see of her.

Sha’Carri Richardson looks on after winning the Women’s 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track (Credit: Getty Images)

Richardson took to TikTik on Wednesday to get her fans ready for her return, as she is set to race on Saturday. In the clip, the sports star lip-syncs to a voiceover from the one and only Nicki Minaj, in which she states, “I took some time off to rest, and now it’s game time b**ches! You have no idea.” The video takes place at the hair salon, before and after Richardson debuts her new blonde look.

The clip already has over 1 million views on Instagram, with many of Richardson’s fans and followers commenting and showing support. Celebrities like Lala, Eva Marcille, and Flo Milli all commented on her post with fire emojis.

Richardson made it clear in the caption she is not playing around, writing to her followers, “August 21 and I’m not playing nice 👊🏾.”

Richardson is set to race against six Olympic finalists later this month at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, theGrio previously reported.

Her agent Renaldo Nehemiah shared with The Wall Street Journal via email, “Sha’Carri is focused on running a good race since she last competed at the US Olympic Trials…she will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race.”

Sha’Carri Richardson reacts after competing in the Women’s 100 Meter Semi-finals on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Richardson broke her silence in July following the wave of support for her. She wrote in a tweet, “The support…my community I thank y’all , the negative forget y’all and enjoy the games because we all know it won’t be the same.”

The support 🤎🖤my community I thank y’all , the negative forget y’all and enjoy the games because we all know it won’t be the same 😇. — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 4, 2021

