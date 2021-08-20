Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past scrutinized

Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning

Mike Richards poses in the press room at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Loading the player...

Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week.

Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.

Earlier this week, a report on the website The Ringer revealed demeaning comments about women that Richards had made on a podcast. The clips were removed online after the report was posted.

Mike Richards poses in the press room at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

“Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show,” Richards said in a note to the “Jeopardy!” staff on Friday. “As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”

Richards said a search for a new host will begin again. The show will resume production with guest hosts who will be announced later, Richards said.

His note indicated that he will remain the show’s executive producer.

This combination photo shows Mike Richards, left, in the pressroom at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles and Mayim Bialik at a Celebration of the 70th Anniversary of Israel on June 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.

While Richards was tapped to host the popular game show, “Jeopardy!” also announced last week that actor Mayim Bialik would emcee “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!