Spelman faculty to stop teaching classes due to COVID-19 protocols

The Spelman Faculty Council hasn't said what would make them comfortable to return to face-to-face classes.

Faculty members at the illustrious Spelman College have informed students that they will no longer be teaching in-person classes because the institution has not provided “clear and enforceable” safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic and rising cases of the Delta variant.

Classes only began at the college on Wednesday. The decision by the Spelman Faculty Council was announced in an email directly to students on Thursday morning.

Spelman College instructors informed students Thursday that they will no longer be teaching in-person classes because the institution has not provided “clear and enforceable” safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

“The faculty at Spelman College were excited about returning to in-person instruction,” the message began, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“However, much to our disappointment, faculty have not received clear and enforceable protocol and safety guidelines that will ensure our health and wellbeing when teaching face-to-face,” they wrote. “While awaiting acceptable responses to these concerns, we have decided not to teach in person. Most faculty will use alternative instructional methods for course delivery.”

Yikes. Spelman professors have officially went on strike. pic.twitter.com/RL4MLqpqgK — ig: iamkaylingabrielle 💗 (@KaylinGabrielle) August 19, 2021

Spelman really thought allowing the students to move in was going to guilt trip professors into teaching in-person when they said it was a dub.



Like gurl…… you wasting money, time and resources. — BIG Ginger (@shes_rADIAnt) August 19, 2021

Spelman faculty has announced they won’t be teaching in person.



If the boss won’t make work safe, make it safe on your own, and watch the boss cave in to make the needed changes.



All solidarity to the Spelman faculty. — Daniel Gross (@dgorganize) August 19, 2021

One student told The Atlanta Voice the decision was “a little disappointing to hear.”

“But at the same time,” said Carlyn Fogarthy, “I feel as if it might be something that has to be done at this point.”

Officials at the institution reported that just under half of Spelman students had been vaccinated. Masks are required on campus in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

The college released a 22-page document detailing how it is managing the pandemic on its campus. The document addresses specific questions, including those about testing protocols and of students attending off-campus events.

Further, masks and sanitation supplies have been placed in each classroom. Portable air purifiers have been placed in spaces on campus where social distancing is not possible and in dorm rooms without air conditioning.

“The health and safety of the Spelman community,” college officials maintained in a statement, “is a top priority as we restore the residential college experience this year. With the guidance of the medical community and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we have implemented mandatory vaccinations, along with masking and periodic testing, in order to obtain the lowest possible risk to the campus community.”

The Spelman Faculty Council has not responded to press requests about what specific guidelines would make them comfortable to return to face-to-face classes.

“We welcome the input of faculty,” they added. “We will continue to monitor the state of community spread in the city of Atlanta and Fulton County while continuing to closely following guidance from the CDC, and adjust plans for on-campus instruction accordingly.”

