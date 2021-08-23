Drake trends after Kanye West shares his home address on Instagram
Drake recently mentioned the fellow rapper in his featured verse on Trippie Redd's new song, "Betrayal."
Champagne Papi found himself to be quite the hot topic over the weekend. Drake trended on Twitter after fellow rapper Kanye West shared the emcee’s home address in a now-deleted Instagram post.
What led to West suddenly leaking the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s personal information? It seems to have started when, while appearing on Trippie Redd‘s new song, “Betrayal,” Drake took some shots at West.
He raps in a verse: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ sh-t for me, it’s set in stone.”
This clearly must have gotten back to West, who took to social media to clap back.
Before leaking Drake’s address, West took to Instagram and shared a screenshot seemingly referencing his latest feature. West sent a photo of The Joker, the popular comic book character played by Joaquin Phoenix in the 2019 movie, to an unidentified group thread on iMessage.
Then he wrote in a message: “I live for this. I’ve been f—-d with by nerd ass jock n—as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”
On Sunday, however, West seemed to take it one step further, posting a picture of Drake’s exact location via Google Maps on IG, effectively leaking his address. While the post was almost immediately deleted, that certainly didn’t stop people from taking screenshots, plenty of which are now circulating online.
Fans immediately took to Twitter to react to the shocking revelation.
One user wrote in a tweet, “did kanye just post drakes address and then delete it like nothing happened?”
Others seemed tickled by the fact that West’s long-awaited album, Donda, seemingly keeps getting pushed back, but he had time to leak Drake’s address. A fan wrote, “his man kanye dropped drakes addy before donda,” along with crying emojis.
While West’s move was certainly shocking, Drake seems to want fans to know he is getting the last laugh.
Hours after West shared the info, Drake shared a video to his Instagram Story in which he is riding around in a car, simply laughing to himself. Fans immediately saw this as a response to West’s move, with Drake keeping it light and seemingly unbothered.
West and Drake have a long and colored history together. While the exact root of their feud remains a bit murky, Drake did open up about their beef while on LeBron James‘ The Shop back in 2018.
He shared at the time that he believed West played a part in Drake’s infamous feud with Pusha T, sharing, “I’m in Wyoming. I play him ‘March 14.’ I send him a picture of my son. I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother,” all of which wound up on Pusha T’s 2018 diss track “The Story of Adidon.”
Check out his explanation from The Shop below.
