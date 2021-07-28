Boosie Badazz supports DaBaby with his own homophobic comments amid controversy

The rapper took aim at Lil Nas X while coming to DaBaby's defense

Boosie Badazz has weighed in on the controversy surrounding DaBaby and his recent homophobic comments.

As previously reported by theGrio, the North Carolina rapper went on a homophobic rant on stage at the Rolling Loud fest Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Rapper T.I. was quick to come to DaBaby’s defense amid the backlash, while singer Dua Lipa and others, including openly gay music icon Elton John condemned his comments.

Boosie hit up Instagram Live on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the scandal, saying: “Everybody ain’t with their nephew sucking d–. Not everybody with that s–. You just can’t put that s— on everybody and expect it to be cool,” he explained before taking aim at openly gay rapper Lil Nas X.

“Lil Nas X said he wanna perform naked on stage for charity. You don’t f– with him like you f– with DaBaby,” he continued. “Be even-sided. You don’t feel that’s disrespect? Going dance naked. You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

Boosie continued, “If I’m at an awards and he go up there naked, I’m gonna drag his ass off stage and beat his ass,” he said. “You let a n— dance naked in front your children, you a mothaf—‘ crazy motha—. Or you like d—, too.”

DaBaby (l) Boosie Badazz (r) (Getty Images)

Following his Rolling Loud performance, DaBaby offered an “explanation” for his anti-gay stance.

“I’m gonna address this weak-ass internet s– one time, and then I’mma get back to giving my love to my fans, ’cause what me and my fans do at the live show, it don’t concern you n—- on the internet or you bitter bitches on the internet,” the 29-year-old rapper began in a nearly 5-minute Instagram Story video posted on Monday.

“I said, ‘If you don’t got AIDS, put a cellphone lighter up,’” DaBaby told his 19.1 million followers. “I said, ‘If you ain’t suck d–– in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights up.’”

“All the lights went up – gay or straight – you wanna know why?” he continued. “Because even my gay fans don’t got f— AIDS, stupid ass n—-. They don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t no nasty gay n—s, see what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies on the street.”

He said his crowds put their phones in the air because, “my gay fans, they ain’t going for that. They got class, n—. They ain’t sucking no d–– in no parking lot, n—a. You gotta get a room, a good one, five-star hotel, or wait ’til they go to the crib. … If they a fan of me, they going for some big dog s–-. We ain’t just going for nothing. Even my gay fans got standards!”

DaBaby also noted to “any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture,” that they don’t understand “what comes with the position we play in our culture.”

Less than a month after the hip-hop star dropped his summer collection with boohooMAN, the brand has split with Dababy following his homophobic comments.

boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby.



Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/C2BLYFwwaN — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) July 28, 2021

In a statement shared on social media, boohooMAN condemned DaBaby’s “use of homophobic language.” The company also confirmed that “we will no longer be working with DaBaby,”

The statement continued: “Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form.”

This story contains additional reporting from theGRIO’s Biba Adams.

