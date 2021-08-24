Kanye West recreating childhood home in Chicago stadium for ‘Donda’ event

Photos have leaked from Chicago's Soldier Field where a replica of his childhood home stands tall in the middle of the stadium

The anticipation for Donda continues and according to recent reports, Kanye West is recreating his childhood home in a Chicago stadium for an event tied to his upcoming album.

West has been teasing his upcoming album for weeks now, as TheGrio previously reported.

Entitled Donda, the album is a tribute to the rapper’s late mother, with songs like “Jesus Lord” and “Losing My Family” allegedly making it to the record. The rapper has held numerous exclusive and star-studded listening parties while fans wait for the album to drop, usually held in a stadium with lavish effects (and even some levitation) per the report.

Now it seems West has even bigger plans for his next one.

Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

West plans on rebuilding his childhood home (you read that right) for his next listening party in the middle of Chicago’s Soldier Field, per Page Six. Photos have surfaced online of the rapper’s set, which should be completed before the event on Thursday.

“West wiped his entire Instagram account over the weekend and began uploading photos having only to do with Donda — and kicked off with a photo of the home he once shared with his beloved late mother, who the album is named after,” Page Six also observed.

Kanye is rebuilding his Chicago home in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/7G6OLuPeta — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) August 23, 2021

Looks like Kanye is building a replica of his childhood home in the middle of Chicago's Soldier Field.



Donda West purchased the South Shore house in the 1980s and sold it in 2004. Last year, Kanye bought it back for $225,000. pic.twitter.com/p8Utayxw37 — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) August 24, 2021

The upcoming project may have some serious heavy-hitters in the features department, if fans recognized their voices correctly. Those who attended the previous listening parties say they heard Pusha T, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Vory and Jay-Z on the project, as TheGrio previously reported.

Steven Smith and Kanye West on stage at the “Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson” on Nov. 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

Some of the reported lyrics from Jay-Z’s feature include, “No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA / I ain’t one of these house n—-as you bought / My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours / My spot—c’mon, man—my route better of course…”

Jay’s song includes a verse hinting at West’s public support of Donald Trump, suggesting it as the reason for their highly publicized falling out. He raps, “I told him stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home…this might be the return of the throne,” theGrio previously reported.

While there is still no date for the album, the listening parties could mean it’s arriving any day now.

