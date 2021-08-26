Steve Harvey to star in new courtroom show on ABC

The unscripted courtroom comedy is set to premiere in 2022 on ABC

ABC announced new and returning shows for the upcoming fall season during the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) summer press tour on Thursday.

The lineup includes a primetime court show starring Steve Harvey titled Judge Steve Harvey. “Harvey will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between.” The comedian will adjudicate cases based on “his own life experiences and some good old common sense,” reads an ABC statement.

Steve Harvey (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Neighborhood Awards)

The 10-episode series is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner.

The one-hour unscripted comedy will premiere on ABC in 2022.

During TCA on Thursday, the network also announced the four new guest Sharks for the 13th season of Shark Tank: Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American and founding partner of SKIMS; Kevin Hart, comedian, investor and entrepreneur; Peter Jones, the sole remaining original Dragon on the BBC’s “Dragons’ Den”; and Nirav Tolia, co-founder of Nextdoor.

According to ABC, each will appear individually alongside long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary in various episodes during the 2021-2022 season.

Shark Tank premiers Oct. 8, and episodes can be viewed the day after their premiere on demand and on Hulu.

The network also dropped updates about Lee Daniels’ reimagining of The Wonder Years, set to premiere Sept. 22. The new show is a remake of the original award-winning series of the same name. The coming of age story will follow a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the late 1960s. The series is told from the point of view of 12-year-old Dean.

The series stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as young Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Photo: Lee Daniels/ ABC

As reported by theGrio: The original series that ran from 1986-1993 starred Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold, an angsty, middle-class adolescent growing up in the suburbs in the 1960s. It earned a Peabody Award and an Emmy for Best Comedy after its first season.

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage and Marc Velez serve as executive producers on the series reboot. Savage is set to direct the pilot episode as well.

Meanwhile, ABC’s upcoming Queens series features some familiar faces, the theGrio reported. Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, the series “follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world,” per ABC.

Queens is created and executive produced by Zahir McGhee (Scandal) and features original music performed by the stars at the direction of executive music producer Swizz Beatz and executive producers Sabrina Wind and Tim Story.

Queens debuts Oct. 19 on ABC.

