Dennis Rodman’s ‘48 Hours in Vegas’ to be made into film

Rodman's infamous two-day trip to Vegas was detailed in ESPN's award-winning 2020 docuseries 'The Last Dance'

Dennis Rodman fans will soon have a reason to head to the movies. 48 Hours in Vegas is a new scripted feature film set to follow the former basketball player’s infamous two days in Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals.

In last year’s award-winning docuseries The Last Dance, fans were given a chance to relive Michael Jordan’s iconic final season with the Chicago Bulls. Of course, the documentary featured many of the players from that team, including Dennis Rodman. In it, many fans were told the backstory of his infamous 48-hour trip to Vegas during the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-1998 season.

That incident is now set to get the movie treatment from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller for Lionsgate. The 48 Hours in Vegas screenplay written by Jordan VanDina “will portray Rodman’s madcap adventure in Sin City with his skittish assistant general manager just as the Chicago Bulls were on the verge of completing their second three-peat in eight years,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, shared in a statement per Rolling Stone, “There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun — or maybe more dangerous — to party with. And yet that’s not even half of who he is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know. You think you know anything about ’The Worm?’ Just you wait!”

Dennis Rodman attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Producers Lord and Miller said, “Dennis refused to follow the herd. That is what made him a target and it’s also what made him a star. His weekend in Las Vegas is full of fun and hijinks but it is also full of important questions about the way public figures, and workers, are treated, especially when their individuality is expressed so vividly.”

Rodman is attached as an executive producer for the project.

As previously mentioned, The Last Dance detailed Rodman’s infamous trip, with Michael Jordan explaining his perspective when he found out Rodman was going on “vacation” in the middle of the season.

“When Scottie (Pippen) came back, Dennis called and said he wanted to take a vacation…I said, if anybody needs a f—- vacation, I need a vacation,” he shares in the docuseries.

"I need a vacation…"#TheLastDance continues Sunday, April 26 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/fIiLZ75J7q — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2020

After telling Bulls coach Phil Jackson that Rodman couldn’t be trusted to return on his own, Jordan traveled to Vegas to bring him back and found Rodman in bed with his then-girlfriend Carmen Electra, theGrio previously reported. Electra confessed in the doc that she hid under the covers to avoid being discovered by Jordan.

