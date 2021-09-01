Michael B. Jordan, WME Sports’ HBCU basketball showcase to air on TNT

Jordan announced his 'Hoop Dreams Classic' basketball showcase earlier this year

Loading the player...

Basketball fans will have plenty to watch this winter on TNT. Per a new report, Michael B. Jordan and WME Sports’ HBCU basketball showcase will air on the network on Dec. 18.

Jordan launched the basketball showcase in August of this yea, theGrio previously reported. He shared in a statement at the time, “As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present “The Hoop Dreams Classic” as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences.

Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”

Now, Jordan is teaming up with TNT to bring the showcase to TV screens all over the country.

Michael B. Jordan accepts the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture award for “Just Mercy” at the 51st NAACP Image Awards on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Turner Sports, Invesco QQQ and WME Sports are partnering with Jordan in the effort.

“Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic will offer a doubleheader of games featuring Hampton University against North Carolina Central University, and Howard University battling North Carolina A&T University, on Saturday, Dec. 18 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

In an official statement per Deadline, Jordan shared, “I am thrilled to finally announce the four HBCUs that will be competing in the inaugural Legacy Classic. Invesco QQQ and Turner Sports have been amazing partners in helping bring this experience to life. I grew up watching basketball games on TNT, so I am confident they will deliver this set of games to a true audience of basketball fans and their families in an exciting way.”

Tina Shah, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Turner Sports, also shared a statement. “We are excited for this partnership with Michael B. Jordan and all of the event organizers as we present the inaugural Legacy Classic,” Shah shared.

“We’re looking forward to having this unique opportunity to showcase these four college basketball programs, while highlighting HBCUs both leading up to and during the event.”

Michael B. Jordan attends the LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures’ “Just Mercy” at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Part of the proceeds from the basketball showcase will reportedly “help support organizations focused on advancing the Black educational institutions and the local Newark community.”

Jordan took to his Instagram stories to share an official announcement video with his fans and followers.

“Just the atmosphere and the vibes that’s around HBCU athletes in our universities and colleges…there’s nothing like it,” he said in the clip.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!