Zendaya stars in first trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

She shines in the trailer reprising of her role as MJ opposite Tom Holland, who's back to play Peter Parker.

Peter Parker is coming back to the big screen. Spider-Man: No Way Home will make a theater-only debut on Friday, Dec. 17.

After the trailer for it leaked online on Sunday, Sony Motion Pictures Group released the official teaser on Monday. Zendaya shines in the trailer in a reprise of her role as MJ opposite Tom Holland, returning to play the lead role.

The long-awaited sequel also stars Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio.

Parker was outed as the man behind the mask in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and is adapting to life after the big reveal.

In the three-minute clip, Holland-as-Parker tells Zendaya-as-MJ, “For the record, I never wanted to lie to you. But, how do you tell somebody you are Spider-Man?”

Parker also encounters Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who he has tapped to cast a spell that will erase the world’s knowledge of his identity — MJ included.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer had been hotly anticipated by Marvel fans, and the film’s official Twitter page had been having fun with them. One post from earlier this year featured a teasing photo of a truck they enjoyed.

Production on the movie had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Spidey will finally be swinging into theaters at the end of this year.

Zendaya most recently starred opposite John David Washington in Malcolm & Marie on Netflix.

The 24-year-old made history last year as the youngest person to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama. She earned the honor for her role as a drug-addicted teen, Rue, in Euphoria, the provocative HBO series created by Sam Levinson and executive produced by Drake.

In her speech, Zendaya said, “To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day and I’m inspired by everything you do … And to Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much, and you’re my family, I’m so grateful for Rue. I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story, and I hope I can continue to do you proud.”

