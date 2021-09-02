12 organizations directly helping Black, brown victims of Hurricane Ida

“It is imperative that groups seeking to offer humanitarian relief direct funds to grassroots groups who are closest to the pain of marginalization,” says Ashley Shelton, executive director of the Power Coalition for Equality and Justice.



Powering through southeast Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, Ida made landfall on Sunday evening leaving destruction in its path as it made its way up the Northeast United States.

Eerily, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Ida caused extreme flooding, millions to go without power, and even death. Currently, the city of New Orleans is not accepting donations for Hurricane Ida. However, there are organizations helping those who have been displaced and impacted by the storm.

Ashley Shelton, the executive director of the Power Coalition for Equality and Justice and founding member of the Black Southern Women’s Collective reminds us, “It is imperative that groups seeking to offer humanitarian relief direct funds to grassroots groups who are closest to the pain of marginalization.”

We rounded up a list of Black-owned/led relief organizations and non-profits that center helping Black people in crisis so you know exactly where to direct your funds and exactly who will be receiving assistance through your financial support.

Michelle Washington and her son Kendrick check out damage to their home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on August 30, 2021 in Kenner, Louisiana. Ida made landfall yesterday as a category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Another Gulf Is Possible

A women-of-color-led collaborative, Another Gulf Is Possible is a collaborative of 10 members from Brownsville Texas to Pensacola, Florida. With “transformative, not transactional” at the core of their approach, the non-profit centers cultural organizing, education and direct action, as well as advocacy. They have a mutual aid and rapid response fund with donations going toward distributing goods and funds directly to Black, brown, and Indigenous frontline individuals, families impacted by the storm, and other groups doing on the ground work but lacking the capacity for online donations.

Amalgamated Foundation

The non-profit for Amalgamated Bank, the Amalgamated Foundation supports community-led disaster responses, the Families & Workers Fund, amongst other initiatives. Organizing Resilience is a collaborative effort within the Amalgamated Foundation, which supports efforts led by Black, Indigenous and people of color through four Louisiana-based relief funds, including The Power Coalition for Equality & Justice, Foundation for Louisiana, Gulf South for a New Green Deal, and the Greater New Orleans Foundation. (Feel free to donate to these organizations individually as well!)

Forward Together New Orleans

Forward Together New Orleans is a Black-founded and led organization that fills urgent gaps in community needs. They are raising funds for Hurricane Ida relief, giving the money and providing resources to their non-profit partners and providing direct aid to impacted residents. Your donation will supply victims of Ida with food, water, cool air, and additional resources.

Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Project HOPE

Project HOPE is a non-profit organization reaching low-income areas where the government cannot. This is a relief and development organization whose mission is to help children and their communities overcome the issues caused by poverty. Project HOPE is responding to Hurricane Ida, sending physical and online donations for victims in need.

Feed The Secondline

It takes a village to care for the culture and Feed The Secondline understands just that. This non-profit helps to feed culture bearers and NOLA elders, create jobs for artists and musicians, and does weekly grocery store runs for those with food insecurities. Culture bearers include Babydoll groups, Mardi Gras Indian Tribes, as well as social aid and pleasure clubs. Feed The Secondline is mobilizing to help secure and repair homes directly affected by Hurricane Ida.

Little Woods Co-op

Little Woods Co-Op, a budding cooperative café and grocery store, is bringing back year-round, sustainable employment to the New Orleans East area, which has been affected by longtime neglect. A community where 93% of the residents are Black, this cooperative is inspiring civic engagement. The Black-led organization has mobilized and fed over 50 individuals in the Little Woods community of NOLA. Donate to their Venmo @LittleWoodsCoop so they can feed even more. Small organizations need big support too!

The remains of destroyed homes and businesses are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Imagine Water Works

Imagine Water Works focuses on the areas of climate justice, water management, and disaster readiness and response. The organization is founded by a New Orleanian, ran by a New Orleanian, and helping the NOLA community change the way they think of living with water. In response to Hurricane Ida, the organization has contributed $15,000 to BIPOC individuals needing food and shelter.

Hosea Helps Inc.

Hosea Helps Inc. has activated a hurricane relief donation drive to provide food and supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ida. The drive runs from Thursday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., the organization will be accepting donations of food and supplies at their headquarters—2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30315. If you want to help and aren’t located in Atlanta, you can always donate online or Cash App the non-profit at @HoseaHelps.

