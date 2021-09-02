Trailer, premiere date revealed for entrepreneur docuseries ‘Founding in Color’

The exciting new series premieres on Sept. 9 on Comcast’s recently launched Black Experience on Xfinity channel.

Loading the player...

Your new favorite docuseries is on the way. The trailer and premiere date have been revealed for the entrepreneur-focused docuseries, Founding in Color.

Premiering Thursday, Sept. 9, Founding in Color has found a home on Comcast’s recently launched Black Experience on Xfinity channel. The series hails from Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs, which is described as “a program that gives talented entrepreneurs access to Comcast NBCUniversal’s renowned network of partners, brands and mentors to foster rapid breakthroughs in media, entertainment and connectivity.”

The series follows nine founders as they get real about race, identity, and succeeding in America today as entrepreneurs.

(Credit: Founding In Color)

Per the official press release, the synopsis reads: “The docuseries tells authentic and unparalleled stories that go beyond the business pitch and drive straight to the heart of personal experiences that shaped the featured founders, as people, and as business leaders. The result is a narrative that doubles as a master class in embracing uniqueness, creating a seat at the table, and staying the course despite disheartening obstacles. The mission is to shine a brighter light on underrepresented founders, empowering viewers to walk away more educated about the path to entrepreneurship and inspired to begin their own journeys despite difficulties ahead.”

“The three-part series gives viewers an intimate introduction to nine Black and Latino founders changing the game in varied tech and entertainment sectors,” the description continues.

The series stars Michael Maponga (Founder & CEO, AfroLand TV), Max Tuchman (Co-founder and CEO, Caribu), Shanel Fields (Founder & CEO, MD Ally Technologies), Karlos Walkes (Founder & CEO, XiQ), Trish Miller (Founder & CEO, The William Pleshette Company and Aneswim), India Hayes (Founder & CEO, Mini City), Jasmine Jones (Founder & CEO, Cherry Blossom Intimates), Renato Carregha (Founder & CEO, Tegger), and Danielle Johnson (Owner, Spark FM Online Radio) as they, “get candid about the challenges they face and share how they’ve had to dig deep to navigate race, identity, familial complexities, and a global pandemic to survive as entrepreneurs.”

Keesha Boyd, Executive Director, Multicultural Video & Entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services shared in a statement, “We’re thrilled to bring this very important – and highly unique – perspective on underrepresented founders in America today to the Black Experience on Xfinity channel and our “Latino” destination on X1, furthering our company-wide mission of investing in and showcasing authentic Black and Latino stories and culture…we launched this channel to help facilitate the discovery of stories like Founding in Color while also providing a platform for emerging Black content creators.”

For more information on the exciting new series, the various entrepreneurs and more, head to the official Founding in Color website, here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!