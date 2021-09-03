Claims of stalking emerge as Herschel Walker preps for Georgia Senate run

A third woman has emerged with claims that former NFL star Herschel Walker threatened and stalked her.

Walker’s ex-wife Cindy Grossman has been speaking out about Walker’s alleged violent behavior since at least 2008. At that time, she did an interview with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta and told him Walker held a gun to her temple “and said he was going to blow my brains out.”

This 2014 photo shows former NFL star Herschel Walker walking onto Stadium Court for BB&T Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station. A third woman has emerged with claims that he threatened and stalked her. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In December of 2005, Grossman filed for a protective order against Herschel Walker. Her sister, Maria Tsettos, also submitted evidence Walker threatened Grossman’s life, as well as hers and that of her boyfriend at the time.

The new complaint emerged via a 2002 police report. The woman confirmed to CNN this week that Walker had threatened her, yet she asked to remain anonymous. According to a report from the network, police in the suburbs of Dallas, Texas responded to a “prowler call” from a woman who said that someone was “sneaking around outside her house.”

The woman told police she believed she knew who the person was but was reluctant to say.

She said she had a confrontation with Walker the previous year, had seen him just before making the report and that he had followed her home.

In a statement from Herschel Walker’s campaign for the U.S. Senate, a spokesperson did not address the specific violence allegations, saying instead, “It is sad that many in politics and the media who praised Herschel for his transparency over a decade ago are now making false statements, stereotyping, attacking and attempting to sensationalize his past just because he is a Republican Senate candidate.”

Herschel Walker’s opponent, meanwhile, is a Baptist minister. https://t.co/KfKZw5mP61 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 26, 2021

I’m so glad Donald Trump endorsed Herschel Walker because now he’s definitely gonna lose. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) September 3, 2021

As previously reported, Walker who has lived for years in Texas is running for the Senate seat currently held by Rev. Raphael Warnock of Georgia. Walker listed his residence as a home in Buckhead owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard.

Walker has struggled with mental illness in the past, including being diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, once known as multiple personality disorder.

Herschel Walker won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Georgia in 1982 and has been considered by many as the greatest college football player of all time, inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999. The running back played in the NFL from 1983 to 1997, where he rushed for 13,787 yards, placing him seventh on the NFL’s all-time career rushing list.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Walker in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race Thursday, praising him in a statement as “a friend, a Patriot and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator. Herschel Walker will never let you down.”

Walker, in turn, thanked the twice-impeached former reality TV star in a tweet, writing: “Together, we will win back the U.S. Senate for GEORGIA!!”

