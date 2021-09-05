Comedian Fuquan Johnson among three dead after suspected fentanyl overdose

The comic was a frequent performer in the Los Angeles comedy scene

Fuquan Johnson, comedian and writer for the Comedy Parlour Live television series, has died at the age of 42 following an apparent overdose on fentanyl-laced cocaine.

The incident occurred at a house party in Venice, California on Friday, according to TMZ.

Comedian EnRico Coangeli, 48, and Natalie Williamson, 33, also died of an alleged fentanyl overdose at the party. Comedian/model Kate Quigley, ex-girlfriend of Hootie & the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker, was hospitalized in critical condition. According to the report, a police unit was dispatched to a Venice-area home shortly after 12:00 a.m. to find four individuals who appeared unresponsive.

Examiners reportedly pronounced Johnson, Coangeli and Williamson dead on the scene, while Quigley was rushed to a nearby hospital. Per TMZ, she is “going to pull through.”

Comedian Brian Redban posted an update from Kate about her health. She responded to him saying “I’m not great,” but “I’m alive,” she wrote.

The party was reportedly held at a home neighboring an address where Quigley used to — and still may — reside. When reached for comment, members of Quigley’s entourage did not provide TMZ any updates on the Ohio-native’s current condition.

Los Angeles Coroner’s Office pathologists are currently performing autopsies on the three deceased individuals. All three reportedly ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl.

The highly-potent synthetic opioid, which can be between 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, is often a cheaper option than other drugs with less potency and is commonly added to drugs like cocaine, unbeknownst to the user.

The drug has been the cause of overdose deaths for a number of high-profile public figures including singer/songwriter Prince, rapper/producer Mac Miller, rapper Lil Peep and others.

The supplier of the drugs that led to the three overdose deaths has not yet been identified. The LAPD’s homicide unit was reportedly made aware of the case, but whether or not they will investigate is unconfirmed.

Fuquan Johnson/Twitter/Getty

Johnson was a member of the Los Angeles comedy scene, frequently performing stand-up comedy routines at well-known local venues such as The Laugh Factory and The Comedy Union.

He and Coangeli were regular performers at the HaHa Comedy Club in Los Angeles, which posted a tribute to the two comedians to its Instagram account on Friday.

“We lost two HaHa Family Members. Rest In Peace @ricovonrico and @mybadfuu EnRico Coangeli and Fuquan Johnson,” the caption read. “Make Everyone Laugh In Heaven.”

