Ex-NBA star Cedric Ceballos opens up about COVID-19 battle from ICU

Since announcing the severity of his illness, Ceballos has received well-wishes from supporters across the nation.

Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos shared on Twitter Tuesday that he is in an intensive care unit battling COVID-19.

He tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask.

“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but [sic],” Ceballos wrote. “I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors, healers, for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.” He added that he’d like to “publicly apologize” to those he’s hurt in the past. “My fight is not done….. Thx.”

Ceballos played small forward for the Phoenix Suns for most of his career from 1990 to 1994 and again in 1996 to 1998 after a short stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He first announced his coronavirus diagnosis in late August, when he posted on Instagram that his inaugural golf charity event for the Cedric Ceballos Foundation had to be postponed. “I am out of the hospital and currently resting @ home,” he wrote then. “Hopefully, I will get back to the best of health and quick recovery. When we have new dates we will post, thank you for your understanding and God bless.”

Since announcing the severity of his illness, Ceballos has received well-wishes from supporters across the nation. The NBA shared his story on their official Twitter page, writing, “Members of the NBA family are keeping Cedric Ceballos in their thoughts as he courageously battles COVID-19. We wish Cedric a full and speedy recovery.”

Here’s the statement provided by Rodney Gee, Cedric’s business manager: pic.twitter.com/uk6clOkuqn — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) September 8, 2021

Fan pages for both the Suns and Lakers shared messages of support, as did several NBA stars. “Praying for former Laker Cedric Ceballos!!” Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson wrote.

Kyle Goon, a reporter who covers the Lakers, shared a statement from Ceballos’ business manager, Rodney Gee, who contends that Ceballos is most focused on recovering and the well-being of friends and family with whom he may have come in contact before showing symptoms.

Goon also tweeted that “Cedric Ceballos’ business manager tells me that Cedric is ‘fighting’ in Phoenix, where he is being treated for COVID-19. The social media messages have been received and both Cedric and his family are grateful for the outpouring of support.”

