Five Black-owned businesses to try this fall

National Black Business Month may be over but support for Black-owned businesses doesn’t stop there.

We all know the importance of buying Black and investing in our community. Anytime we buy from a small Black-owned business, we know that we’re not only supporting someone’s dream, we’re also helping that entrepreneur provide for themselves and their family. It’s their livelihood.

This past year, we’ve seen how COVID-19 has negatively impacted many people’s livelihoods. So if you’re looking for new Black-owned brands to support this fall, theGrio‘s got you covered.

Check out the following businesses below.

1. Minkeeblue: Inventor and designer, Sherrill Mosee, is the first African-American woman to hold a patent on a folding panel inside of a fashion handbag. MinkeeBlue offers various bag styles and vegan options that cater to today’s women. “We’ve re-engineered the everyday tote and backpack, so you don’t have to struggle with two or three bags.”

2. Vow Beauty: Vow Beauty (founded by Tangie Griffin) is an active ingredient skincare brand. Vow Beauty products contain clean, premium formulas, are sustainably packaged, and are accessibly priced below $30. Vow Beauty is fragrance, alcohol, dye, phthalate, paraben, and cruelty-free and excludes ingredients negatively rated by leading environmental groups.

3. Ecoslay: EcoSlay (Founded by Techie) is made from natural ingredients, aiming to give your hair the boost and nutrients it needs to maintain its natural beauty. “Slay your look, not the planet” with some of the following products: Jello Shot Curl Definer and Rice Pudding Leave-In Conditioner.

4. Nature’s Little Secret: Nature’s Little Secret (founded by Sharnae Williams) was born after Williams experienced thinning from using relaxers. In 2014, she began her natural hair journey and noticed her crown was lacking moisture and experiencing breakage issues. With no help from store-bought hair products, she started doing a little research on natural ingredients. She credits Mother Nature for bringing her hair back to life and subsequently began Nature’s Little Secret.

5. Moonlight Roller: Moonlight Roller (founded by Adrienne Cooper) is here to remind you that disco isn’t dead. Moonlight Roller is an open community of skaters and a movement that started as a way to amplify the skating community. The brand delivers skates quality skates with cool designs.

