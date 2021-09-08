Natalia Bryant opens up about loss of dad Kobe in Teen Vogue cover story

"I enjoy talking about him more than it's sad for me," Bryant said.

In a stunning new cover, Natalia Bryant opens up about the loss of her dad, Kobe Bryant, for the latest issue of Teen Vogue.

It’s been over a year since the tragic loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, as theGrio extensively reported. The fatal helicopter crash was devastating to fans across the world, and since then, Kobe’s family has been open about their journey through grief and staying strong.

On the latest cover of Teen Vogue, Natalia opens up about modeling, the loss of her father, and why she’s ready to “take on the world.”

(Credit: Instagram/ Raven B. Varona)

In the feature, Bryant is described as being on a “healing journey” in the wake of her dad’s passing. She shared in the feature, “I love talking about my dad…it’s bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it’s sad for me.”

She continued to detail a memory of her leaving a Star Wars premiere, sharing, “He was just like the best girl dad ever. He was just letting me play my playlist and jam out to Taylor Swift the whole ride back, and talk about Star Wars too. It was so much fun.”

Bryant also opened up about her family, and how she cherishes those who are close to her.

“I’m very loyal to the people that I love,” she shared with Teen Vogue. “Loyalty is an important value. Just … understanding your loyalty. You’re not just loyal for no reason.”

While Bryant remains a talented volleyball player, she is not playing at the University of Southern California where she is attending school this fall. She shared with Teen Vogue that after the loss of her father and sister, she stopped playing.

“I love the sport,” she explained. “I quit volleyball after the accident because I was so … a lot was going on at that time. I knew I didn’t … love volleyball as much as they love basketball. I’m okay with that.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Aside from school, modeling is Bryant’s focus now, theGrio previously reported. While watching a Chanel runway show, the feature reveals she turned to her mother and said, “I want to do that.”

Still, she is finishing her education at the same time. “For my mom, it was really important for me to go through high school and get my education…especially complete college too.”

Read the full feature of Natalia Bryant for Teen Vogue, here.

