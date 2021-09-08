Police looking for dealers following death of Michael K. Williams

The NYPD believes Williams may have died from a drug overdose, but it won't be confirmed until a toxicology test is completed.

While the official cause of death of Michael K. Williams has not been determined, reports from both TMZ and The New York Post reveal that drugs were found in the beloved actor’s apartment when his body was discovered earlier this week.

While police believe Williams may have died from a drug overdose, it won’t be confirmed until a toxicology test is completed. However, TMZ is reporting that the New York Police Department is investigating the origin of the narcotics found in Williams’ apartment.

The gossip site says the drugs were heroin-based.

Nearly seven months before his tragic passing, Williams talked about his struggle with addiction with WTF podcast host Marc Maron.

“You know I’m in the club as well,” Williams said, referring to being in recovery. “And, you know, anybody that has heard me speak before, I’m not shy about it. You know, relapse to me is part of my story and, you know, but I’m living good today, you know. All’s we got is today.”

In a 2012 interview, Williams revealed that he spent much of his earnings from his critically-acclaimed portrayal of Omar Little on The Wire doing drugs “in scary places with scary people.”

“I was playing with fire,” Williams told NJ.com, though he also insisted he limited himself to marijuana and cocaine, “nothing stronger” — for example, heroin.

“It was just a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or I went to jail or, worse, I ended up dead,” Williams said. “When I look back on it now, I don’t know how I didn’t end up in a body bag.”

The in-depth interview has since been updated to reflect Williams’ recent passing.

As previously reported, Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home on Monday by a family member. He was 54.

