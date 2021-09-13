Nicki Minaj slams Joy Reid after on-air call out over COVID vaccine tweets

Minaj called the popular MSNBC host an "uncle tomiana" and accused Reid of being "thirsty" to "spread a false narrative about a black woman."

Nicki Minaj slammed MSNBC’s Joy Reid after TheReidOut host called out the rapper on her primetime show accusing Minaj of encouraging the Black community to not get vaccinated.

Nicki Minaj called out MSNBC host Joy Reid. (Photo: Getty Images/MSNBC via Twitter)

Minaj took aim at Reid after trending online for not attending Monday night’s Met Gala due to its required COVID-19 vaccine in order to take part in the popular annual fundraising costume event. The music superstar announced her absence from this year’s event just a couple of hours before celebrities hit the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala, which is themed around “American Independence.”

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one,” the 38-year-old rapper tweeted.

About an hour after tweeting about her decision not to get vaccinated for the Met Gala, Minaj claimed that a family friend became “impotent” after getting inoculated — something that has been debunked by medical experts as a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,” she tweeted. “So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

The CDC has stated on its official website that “there is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.”

Minaj’s tweet quickly drew the ire of many who accused the rapper of spreading misinformation, with many others informing her that her cousin’s friend likely got an STD and lied about the cause of his infertility to his significant other.

“Your cousin’s friend prolly just picked up an STD but please keep going,” tweeted The Read host Crissle West.

“Sorry, this is not a side effect of the vaccine. It is called hydrocele. In adults, the two primary causes are injury or STD (chlamydia or gonorrhea),” tweeted New York Times best-selling author Kurt Eichenwald. “Probably your cousin’s friend was taking one last marriage fling, picked up an STD, & is blaming vaccines. He needs an MD, stat.”

After MSNBC host Joy Reid called Nicki Minaj out for what she described as encouraging the Black community not to get vaccinated, Minaj replied that Reid was “thirsty” for jumping to “spread a false narrative about a black woman.”

“For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives… As a fan, I am so sad that you did that,” said Reid on her Monday night show of The ReidOut.

“This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman,” Minaj said in response. “Why would they bother to read when the lie is so juicy & provocative & got her dumb ass on tv. They got someone with black skin for a reason. They always use us against us.”

Minaj went further in another tweet, calling Reid an “uncle tomiana.”

“The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad,” she wrote.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown responded to Minaj’s tweet in defense of Reid, writing, “Her name is @JoyAnnReid. And she’s a REAL one who fights for us DAILY. She’s also a huge fan of yours .. & was just trying to remind you that whenever you speak 22 million people listen. A huge platform like yours carries great responsibility.”

Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj’s series of tweets came a day after she divulged that she tested positive for COVID-19, citing it as the reason why she pulled out of attending the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

“I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?” she wrote.

After the flurry of messages asking her to remove her tweets about the vaccine, Minaj appeared to be open to being vaccinated after a follower pointed out that they had to get vaccinated in order to get a job. “A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc.,” she responded.

The rap star tweeted out a poll asking her followers which vaccine she should get.

