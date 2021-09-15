Jurnee Smollett pens heartfelt tribute to Michael K. Williams

Smollett starred alongside Williams and Jonathan Majors in 'Lovecraft Country' last year

In an emotional Instagram post, Jurnee Smollett penned a heartfelt tribute to her late Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams.

Hollywood and fans across the world are mourning the loss of acclaimed actor Williams, who tragically passed away in his home earlier this month, theGrio previously reported. An Emmy nominated actor, Williams was known for his roles in shows like The Wire, When They See Us, and his latest in HBO’s hit, Lovecraft Country. His co-star, Jurnee Smollett, took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute to the late actor.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Sharing stills and behind the scenes photos of herself, Williams, and lead Jonathan Majors, Smollett wrote that “she still can’t make sense of” Williams’ passing. She wrote to her followers, “My brother, my heart hurts so. A part of my brain refuses to accept it…sh-tty part about grief-it goes in stages. For me, it started w/ denial. When @jakesmollett called to tell me, my brain went, “hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael.” And I called him. I called him over & over until my brain said stop, he’s gone. I couldn’t breathe.”

She continued to write in her post that she had looked forward to celebrating with Williams at the Emmys, as Williams and Smollett are both nominated for their performances.

Smollett wrote, “Taken awhile for my brain to metabolize how the world can continue to spin w/out him here in the physical form. He was supposed to be here with us this week in LA for the Emmys. He was supposed to see how big Hunter is, we were gonna dance, celebrate, cry. Instead our brother was laid to rest today. Perhaps it’s selfish of me to want to hold onto this beautiful man that came into my life & forever changed it…”

She continued to detail one of the first scenes she shot for the series, which was an incredibly emotional one. Speaking to Williams’ talent as an actor.

“I looked at Michael/ MONTROSE, in the backseat of Woody, holding Uncle George in his arms, I could feel the pain held behind his eyes, my soul understood it. Thats the beauty of MKW’s instrument- he threw his entire being into each moment w/ such bravery and sacrifice. Thats all I needed…simply look in Michael/ Montrose’s eyes.”

That moment was so powerful, she revealed, from then on her, Williams and Majors became “the three musketeers” after that,” she shared.

Majors also penned an emotional tribute to Williams, as theGrio previously reported. Published in Variety, he called Williams “a ferocious angel”, calling the world “a different place” after his passing. Read his stirring tribute on Variety, here.

