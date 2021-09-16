Former NFL star Brandon Short’s daughter fatally shot: ‘I’ve lost the light of my life’

In a post on Facebook, the grieving 44-year-old father confirmed his daughter Karli’s passing, writing Monday, "My heart is broken."

Karli Short, the daughter of former NFL linebacker Brandon Short, was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head early Monday in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, according to reports.

Her father told NBC affiliate WPXI that 26-year-old Karli was five months pregnant at the time of her death, according to NBC News.

This Nov. 2003 shows Brandon Short of the New York Giants on the bench at the end of a game. Short’s 26-year-old daughter, Karli, was fatally shot earlier this week. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In a post on Facebook, the grieving 44-year-old father confirmed his daughter’s passing, writing, “My heart is broken. I’ve lost the light of my life, my oldest daughter Karli passed away this morning in a senseless act of gun violence.”

“The love she had was so pure and true,” he shared. “The world lost a beautiful soul. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and please keep our family in your prayers as we struggle through this difficult time.”

Short played for seven seasons in the NFL — for the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers — and currently serves on the board of trustees at Penn State University, where he served as team captain of the Nittany Lions twice. Now based in London, he is the executive director and portfolio manager at PGIM Real Estate, a global real estate company.

Karli Short had been living in McKeesport, her father’s hometown, located near Pittsburgh, and was reportedly working at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Penn State President Eric Barron offered some words of solace on behalf of the university community,

Words cannot express the sorrow that Nittany Nation feels for your tragic loss. She will watch over you and your family and the love will never die. — Steven Bergel (@DocPSU) September 16, 2021

“Our hearts go out to Trustee Brandon Short and Karli Short’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Barron wrote, according to The Philadelphia Tribune. “My heart is heavy as I think about the traumatic effect this tragic loss of a young person will have on the entire McKeesport community. Our condolences go out to Brandon and the entire Short family.”

The school’s Board of Trustees also offered a statement of condolence.

“That her life was cut short too soon as a result of an act of violence is a tragedy for Karli and her family and friends, and a great loss to the members of the McKeesport community,” board chair Matthew Schuyler wrote. “Our sympathy goes out to all who knew her best and loved her most.”

