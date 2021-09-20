Emmy Awards 2021: See the complete winners list

The record number of nominees of color yielded only only two Black winners, RuPaul and Michaela Coel

Netflix’s “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” combined with Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” to win top series honors at the Sunday’s Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry.

“I’m at a loss for words,” said Peter Morgan, the creator and writer of the British royal saga “The Crown,” which collected acting, writing and directing awards in addition to four acting honors.

His comment may also apply to the premium cable channels that once dominated the Emmy Awards and to the broadcast networks — including Sunday’s host, CBS — that have long grown accustomed to being largely also-rans.

The ceremony also proved disappointing to those scrutinizing diversity in Hollywood. The record number of nominees of color yielded only only two Black winners, including RuPaul for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Michaela Coel for “I May Destroy You.”

Keep reading for the complete list of winners for the 2021 Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Boys (Rebecca Sonnenshine)

The Crown (Peter Morgan)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Yahlin Chang)

Lovecraft Country (Misha Green)

The Mandalorian (Dave Filoni)

The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau)

Pose (Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Bridgerton (Julie Anne Robinson)

The Crown (Benjamin Caron)

The Crown (Jessica Hobbs)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Liz Garbus)

The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau)

Pose (Steven Canals)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant (Steve Yockey)

Girls5eva (Meredith Scardino, Episode: “Pilot”)

Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky)

PEN15 (Maya, Erskine, Episode: “Play”)

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly)

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

B Positive (James Burrows)

The Flight Attendant (Susanna Fogel)

WINNER: Hacks (Lucia Aniello)

Mom (James Widdoes)

Ted Lasso (Zach Braff)

Ted Lasso (MJ Delaney)

Ted Lasso (Declan Lowney)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Jean Smart, Hacks

Allison Janney, Mom

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Hamilton (Thomas Kail)

I May Destroy You (Sam Miller, Michaela Coel)

I May Destroy You (Sam Miller)

Mare of Easttown (Craig Zobel)

The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank)

The Underground Railroad (Barry Jenkins)

WandaVision (Matt Shakman)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

I May Destroy You (Michaela Coel)

Mare of Easttown (Brad Ingelsby)

The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank)

WandaVision (Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron)

WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer)

WandaVision (Laura Donney)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Billy Porter, Pose

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Outstanding Limited Series

Mare of Easttown

I May Destroy You

WandaVision

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

