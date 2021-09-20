Emmy Awards 2021: See the complete winners list
The record number of nominees of color yielded only only two Black winners, RuPaul and Michaela Coel
Netflix’s “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” combined with Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” to win top series honors at the Sunday’s Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry.
“I’m at a loss for words,” said Peter Morgan, the creator and writer of the British royal saga “The Crown,” which collected acting, writing and directing awards in addition to four acting honors.
His comment may also apply to the premium cable channels that once dominated the Emmy Awards and to the broadcast networks — including Sunday’s host, CBS — that have long grown accustomed to being largely also-rans.
The ceremony also proved disappointing to those scrutinizing diversity in Hollywood. The record number of nominees of color yielded only only two Black winners, including RuPaul for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Michaela Coel for “I May Destroy You.”
Keep reading for the complete list of winners for the 2021 Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Boys (Rebecca Sonnenshine)
The Crown (Peter Morgan)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Yahlin Chang)
Lovecraft Country (Misha Green)
The Mandalorian (Dave Filoni)
The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau)
Pose (Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Bridgerton (Julie Anne Robinson)
The Crown (Benjamin Caron)
The Crown (Jessica Hobbs)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Liz Garbus)
The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau)
Pose (Steven Canals)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Amber Ruffin Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant (Steve Yockey)
Girls5eva (Meredith Scardino, Episode: “Pilot”)
Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky)
PEN15 (Maya, Erskine, Episode: “Play”)
Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly)
Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
B Positive (James Burrows)
The Flight Attendant (Susanna Fogel)
WINNER: Hacks (Lucia Aniello)
Mom (James Widdoes)
Ted Lasso (Zach Braff)
Ted Lasso (MJ Delaney)
Ted Lasso (Declan Lowney)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Jean Smart, Hacks
Allison Janney, Mom
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Hamilton (Thomas Kail)
I May Destroy You (Sam Miller, Michaela Coel)
I May Destroy You (Sam Miller)
Mare of Easttown (Craig Zobel)
The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank)
The Underground Railroad (Barry Jenkins)
WandaVision (Matt Shakman)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
I May Destroy You (Michaela Coel)
Mare of Easttown (Brad Ingelsby)
The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank)
WandaVision (Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron)
WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer)
WandaVision (Laura Donney)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Billy Porter, Pose
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Pen15
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Mandalorian
Lovecraft Country
Pose
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Outstanding Limited Series
Mare of Easttown
I May Destroy You
WandaVision
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
