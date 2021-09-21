The Fugees to reunite for tour for the first time in 15 years

The hip-hop trio released their acclaimed debut "The Score" 25 years ago. Their tour will be their first in over 15 years.

The Fugees have announced their plan to embark on a reunion tour.

The celebrated hip-hop trio released their critically-acclaimed debut album, The Score, 25 years ago, and their outing together — which launches Wednesday with a show in New York at an undisclosed location — will be their first in over 15 years.

The rest of the Fugees’ 12-city tour includes dates in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Newark, New Jersey, and the nation’s capitol before traveling overseas for shows in London, then Nigeria and Ghana. The non-profit organization Global Citizen will partner with them to work on philanthropic initiatives in various cities along the tour.

In a statement, Ms. Lauryn Hill said, per Variety, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

The Fugees members (from left) Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel pose backstage at the 2005 BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre in June 2005. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music; we would be a movement,” Wyclef Jean added. “We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Pras Michel, its third member, did not provide a quote.

The Score was the group’s sophomore album, a top-selling follow-up to their 1994 debut, Blunted on Reality. Anchored by the single, “Killing Me Softly” — a cover of the 1973 classic by Roberta Flack that highlighted Hill’s extraordinary singing voice — the LP sold more than 7 million copies in the U.S. and won two Grammy Awards.

Wow the Fugees are going on a reunion tour this Fall in support of The Score turning 25. They’ll be performing the album front to back. 🤯🤯🤯 — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) September 21, 2021

The Fugees present The Score 25-year anniversary tour 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TaIWel54R7 — Supreme (@Solehiphop) September 21, 2021

Despite its success, the group was then plagued by infighting and broke up. Hill went on to release her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which won five Grammy awards and sold 20 million copies worldwide.

Michel went on to a moderately successful solo career as well, while Jean went on to produce mega hits for pop stars, including Shakira and Destiny’s Child, while also releasing his own acclaimed music.

The Fugees are currently trending on social media, with fans raving about the prospect of a tour. Writer Njera Perkins commented on Twitter: “The Fugees are going to be performing on a stage together for the first time in 15 years this week. I don’t think y’all realize how big a deal that is.”

This article includes reporting from theGrio’s Ny Magee.

