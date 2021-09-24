Darryl Strawberry’s granddaughter found safe after being reported missing

Strawberry's granddaughter, MyLisa, has been located by authorities in Nevada after she reportedly went missing.

Loading the player...

The granddaughter of Major League Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry has been found safe after being reported missing in Nevada.

According to TMZ, Strawberry took to social media Thursday to ask the public’s help in locating the young lady, writing, “This is our granddaughter MyLisa who is missing right now! Please Please Pray for us as we desperately need your prayers! Thank You!”

Baseball icon Darryl Strawberry (left) is relieved that his grandddaughter, MyLisa (right), has been located by authorities in Nevada after she reportedly went missing. (Photos: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images and Twitter)

The post has since been deleted.

MyLisa is the daughter of Strawberry’s daughter, Diamond, who appeared on the reality show Love & Hip Hop as the love interest of producer Cisco Rosado. The couple, who were together two years, played out their breakup on the series.

MyLisa was born in 2007, according to an online bio.

She was found safe something like two hours ago. — Les Mavus (@HockeyGoalieEh) September 24, 2021

The woman’s mother also wrote an Instagram post asking for help in locating MyLisa. “PLEASE REPOST!! PLEASE SHARE!!!! Please help us bring MyLisa home!” she wrote, along with a description of her daughter, TMZ said.

Her post has also been deleted.

Strawberry, 59, played for 17 seasons as a right fielder in Major League Baseball. He played for the New York Mets for most of his career, as well as short stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees.

He struggled for years with drug and alcohol abuse and endured a battle with colon cancer, however, in his post-playing life, Strawberry worked as an instructor for the Mets from 2005 to 2008. He is also a born-again Christian and has frequently made appearances about his life and his faith.

As previously reported, critics have recently pointed out that the media tends to pay less attention to missing Black and brown girls.

Derrica Wilson of the Black and Missing Foundation told MSNBC’s Joy Reid, “It is definitely the issue, and we have been sounding the alarm for nearly 14 years because of this. When it comes to missing persons of color, men, women and children, our cases are not taken seriously, and no one is looking for us if we were to go missing.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!